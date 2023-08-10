We'll add a micro NSFW warning at the top here, although please bear in mind that The Pokémon Company itself has these images on its Pokémon Center site — they're not graphic or anything like that! Just incredibly, surprisingly suggestive. Passers-by catching a glimpse of your screen may well get the impression you're browsing for a different sort of product than a Pokémon plush, so take that as your warning.

We remember our elation when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's weird little worm guy, Wiglett, was first revealed in a trailer all of his own. This water type was cute and harmless and you would be forgiven for thinking that he might one day make for an adorable plush. But thinking about this prospect for more than 30 seconds, you'd surely see how that could be a bad idea, right? Apparently not.

Yes, a plush of the Garden Eel 'mon is now available from the Pokémon Center and the results are... just as interesting as you might expect (thanks, IGN). You see, Wiglett is a creature without arms or legs, whose thin white body extends from a small mound of earth beneath it.

If you haven't caught on to how some fans are seeing something else when looking at the official images for this new cuddly toy, then allow us to demonstrate:

We wish that we were joking, but that one on the left is a real photo from the official Pokémon Center website. You can actually buy that thing for $24.99, with the listing stating that the plush stands at "about 10 ¼ inches tall and 4 ¾ inches wide" and its "Bendable body lets you create custom poses" — steady now.

As we're sure you can imagine, the internet is already having a field day with this one, as multiple Twitter users share how hilariously NSFW the plush looks in its promo photos.

I guess it was only a matter of time, but they finally dropped this unholy plush on Pokecenter. I like Wiglett... but omg. pic.twitter.com/7voCjwrRsZ August 10, 2023

the pokemon center shop listing for this new wiglett plush is sending me pic.twitter.com/tRY27UJgNS August 9, 2023

pokemon center really made a decision with their choice of pose for the wiglett plush pic.twitter.com/b3Y8NRbm0n August 9, 2023

Just when this week's Pokémon Presents showcase had got us feeling down about the series, something like this comes along to bring us a new Poké smile. Way to go, Wiglett.

What do you make of this Wiglett plush? Let us know in the comments — but please remember to keep it polite!