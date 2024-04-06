News Surprise! A New Listing For Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Appeared Online Update: More ratings surface

Gavin Lane, Editor

I was hoping to check out the cute-looking What They Don't Sea, but it doesn't seem to be on EU eShops yet and I've run out of US credit. Fortunately, I have backlog to make a constipated elephant blush, so I'll get by just fine until it appears on my local eShop.

This weekend is going to have a little Llamasoft, a little Pikmin 4, and a little GBA Mario Tennis. Alternatively, I moved a whole bunch of my retro collection from a cardboard box into a chest of drawers recently, so spending all weekend playing ISS64 isn't an impossibility. Have good one, everyone.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm having a bit of a Metroidvania marathon at the moment, and would you believe it, after multiple attempts to get into the game, something has finally clicked with Hollow Knight. I don't know why I didn't quite get on with it at first, but I'm really enjoying this latest attempt. Hopefully I'll finish it before Silksong comes along... Yeah, I probably will.

Elsewhere, I've restarted Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition on the PS5. It really is one of the greatest action games of all time, and a true showcase of Sony's latest console.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, I’m planning on playing TowerFall with a few of my buddies. It’s become a fan favorite whenever I have people over, and the fact you can play up to 6 people together on a single switch is amazing!



I'm also hoping to squeeze a few rounds of Balatro in, but we’ll see if I get the time to do so because, as we all know, once you start, you’re going to have a hard time stopping..!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Folks, I've stumbled back into Stardew Valley hard. In truth, the lure of 1.6 brought me back, but while we wait for it to come to Switch, I'm actually trying to catch up with the 1.5 content — I need those battery packs for the ship!

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, I've just beaten my first ever Soulsborne in Bloodborne, and now I've moved on to Dark Souls. Hoo boy, now that's a change in pace and mechanics. I already loathe poison and I'm not even in the poisonous area yet!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

A few more runs of Contra: Operation Galuga are in order because I want those secret characters! Further progress in Unicorn Overlord’s war for continental hegemony is expected and I have added Earth Defense Force 3 Japanese import to my bug hunting / kaiju baslting collection. NSO is also a perfect excuse to replay GBA’s F-Zero: Maximum Velocity. My discord crew also has another night session of HELLDIVERS and EDF: Iron Rain session up in the cards. These usually end up with us all accidentally fragging each other rather than the enemies of managed democracy.

Game of the week is Xeno Crisis… on Super Nintendo!? How did Bitmap Bureau managed to pull this off? Dusting off and reassembling my old trusty PAL Super Nintendo for some non-Blast Processed bug hunting!

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'll be honest, I'm still stuck on Dragon's Dogma 2, and Diablo 4, which just got added to Game Pass (I've never played a Diablo before, despite being a glutton for loot). In between, I'm also playing Balatro — I can't get past the 300,000,000 blind, so if anyone has any tips, I'd love to hear them — and having just polished off Paranormasight (what a game!!!) I'm also in the market for more murder-mystery-plot-twistery.

Oh, and I just reviewed a game that I really liked, but you'll have to wait until next week to find out what it was!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.