April Fools' Day on Easter Monday? Is this a crossover episode?

A crossover this is not, though that hasn't stopped many from crossing over into the realm of world-class comedy for a giggle on 1st April.

As ever, those on the gaming side of the internet have been quick to get involved too (and yes, that might include us at Nintendo Life). The day is still young, though we thought it was only right to start bringing some of the greatest gaming gags together for you to check out.

We will be adding to the following list as more prospective comedians continue to pop up, but for now, here are the best joystick jokers that we've spotted so far...

2024's Best April Fools' Gaming Gags

SEGA Lands New "Sonic Ambassador"

Remember Sonic Man from the 2006's Sonic the Hedgehog? The game may have never made its way onto Nintendo consoles, but its Sonic superfan has been officially announced as SEGA's newest Sonic Ambassador. There is even a full interview with the man himself, for those interested.

'1-2-Switch: Flashmob Frenzy' Is Coming To Switch

Oof. Just when you thought that Nintendo's 2024 lineup was looking a little sparse, rumours of 1-2-Switch: Flashmob Frenzy come along to whip us into a... uhh... frenzy? Who did this?