Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo has announced a new range of t-shirts based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (thanks, VGC).

Launching in Japan on 26th April, 2024 at ¥1,500 (roughly $10 / £8) each, the range consists of six designs based on Nintendo's sublime sequel to Breath of the Wild, which launched on the Switch in May 2023. No Western release for the range has been confirmed at the time of writing, but based on previous collaborations, we're confident that Uniqlo will bring them over shortly after the initial Japanese launch.

The t-shirts are really quite wonderful and we're particularly enamoured with the Korok design and the Addison design, both of which feature subtle, tasteful depictions of their respective characters on the shirts' breast pockets.

Other designs include a red Bokoblin shirt, a black shirt showcasing Link and Zelda with the quote 'Please lend him your power' front and centre, and a rather basic black design including an image of Link and supporting characters.

The good news is that the shirts are all available in sizes XXS all the way up to 4XL, so if you're interesting in bagging one (or all), then you can be confident that Uniqlo will have something available in your size.

Uniqlo has released several awesome ranges based on popular video game franchises in the past, including the Final Fantasy franchise, Animal Crossing, and Super Mario.

What do you make of this new Zelda clothing range from Uniqlo? Do any of the designs take your fancy? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.