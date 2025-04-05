Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Play games? After a week of 24/7 games? The fresh air is calling me and I must respond.

If (and it's a big if) I do decide to hit the screens for a spot of something this weekend, it'll likely be Star Wars Outlaws — which I now know is coming to Switch 2, but I'm having such a good time of it on PS5 that I'd like to carry on until I inevitably start it all over again later this year. Either that or Pikmin. Something to switch my brain off for a little while, I think.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm playing a bunch of my PS Vita at the moment. Honestly, we've been bombarded with Switch 2 news this week, so it's been kinda nice to just kick back and play something completely different for a bit. I've been hopping back and forth between Killzone Mercenary, TxK (which is basically Tempest 4000), and Tearaway.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Sooo... what a week, huh? Honestly, my sole plan is to lose myself in Xenoblade Chronicles X. With all the travelling and coverage I've been doing, I've had basically no time for video games over the past week. I miss my Skell! I want my flight module!

I might dig into some Stardew Valley or something more relaxing, but I actually have other work things on the go right now, so that will also be taking up some of my free time. No rest for the wicked, huh...

Kate Gray, Contributor

My games this weekend are somewhat scattered, because it's both Spring Cleaning season and the start of gardening season, so this thing called "going outside" (ew) has been taking up a lot more time. But I'm also enjoying Atomfall, the British Fallout from Sniper Elite studio Rebellion, and I really wish more people were talking about it! It's a solid, relatively small-scope adventure that does a great job of nailing the Northern England countryside and accents (though it is a little weird that no two accents are the same, and Liverpudlians and Mancunians are living in harmony with Yorkshiremen).

Other than that, I've turned back into a Balatro sicko now that I have it on my phone. It's making me realise that I'm actually not very good at deckbuilders, despite being a deckbuilders fiend. Ah well. I guess I'm the real Joker.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

A Nintendo Switch 2 you say? Well, too much backlog on Switch 1 (we are calling it “Switch 1” from now on, right? Like PS1?) to be an issue at the moment, so until June 5th comes along, it’s all about that Mira. With Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’s Chapter 5 completed last weekend, revealing that *-MASSIVE SPOILERS REDACTED-*. Perhaps it is time to get serious about getting that Doll/Skell squad up and running since we will most definitely be needing them this weekend. With about 50% of Oblivia properly charted, no way I’m venturing beyond the entry point of the Sylvalun continent on foot... unless it's the foot of a very large and impressively armed Skell, of course.

My game of the week is a rather unique one: “Do I need a new TV set to properly take advantage of everything the Switch 2 provides?” I have had the same LCD ever since I moved out of my parents' house and one of my first memories of it is how huge it was while playing Xenoblade Chronicles on Wii. It even recently survived a flood in my living room. It might be time to upgrade to something that better accommodates the new features on Switch 2… but there are so many choices out there. I wish someone had written a game guide for this...

Gavin Lane, Editor

I really need to get stuck into Metroid Prime Remastered. After struggling with MP4's controls, part of it was not having the general Prime system 'down'. It's just sitting there on my Switch, so I want to blast through it - and this time I won't stop and scan every. Single. Thing. And. Completely. Kill. The. Pace. Of. The. Game. Seriously, it's just my compulsive, collectathon personality, but I made it miserable for myself. If I'm going to play any game this weekend (rather than spend 48 hours touching grass, which I could really do with!), it needs to be a low-difficulty romp.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.