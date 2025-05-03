Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

It's all about The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, baby. I've not been this consumed by a game in quite some time; I absolutely adore it. I've a feeling it's going to be quite a long one too, so it might keep me occupied until the Switch 2 launch, at this rate.

That's about it for me this week! I do want to get back to Pikmin 2 very soon, though.

Have a good one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm so into Clair Obscur. I'm not a JRPG gal at all, normally, but there's something about the combination of rhythmy turn-based combat à la Paper Mario and ridiculously thorough skill and strategy management à la Slay the Spire that just GETS me. Plus, the writing feels so fresh — it's goofy and self-referential, but not in the Marvel way where it's all "well that just happened". It also isn't afraid to be incredibly silly with how French it is — it's all baguettes and Eiffel Towers as far as the oeil can voir.

This year has been banger after banger so far, and now I'm just hoping Fantasy Life i doesn't break the chain (and my heart)...

Gavin Lane, Editor

After setting up the equipment a couple of weekends ago, I've been on a Rock Band binge with the fam. There's still an intoxicating camaraderie to getting the band together and burning through familiar tunes. The Overdrive on my Gretsch doesn't work properly due to some faulty internal switches (can I be bothered to order new ones and solder them in?), but it's still a rockin' good time even when I'm not maxing my points potential. We started out with Lego, then we went to 3 via The Beatles, and we're currently noodling around with 2's excellent playlist.

Beyond that, Oliver's recent Kablasta article had me digging the Labo cardboard out again and introducing it to the kids. The VR game is still a fun time and I'm glad I kept the blaster assembled. Maybe I'll dip into a few more minigames before consigning it all to the cupboard for another five years.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

Big plans for me this weekend include nabbing all of the stars on every course in Mario Kart 8's 200cc and mirror modes with my kids. I promised them we'd rinse the game before Switch 2 arrives, and I'm a man of my word.

Beyond this, I'm planning to spend some serious time with Shotgun Cop Man, which looks and sounds right up my street. Can't wait!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm finally at the end of Xenoblade Chronicles X. And it only took 100 hours. Geez. I still have massive problems with the game overall, but I love it much more than I did the first time around. Hopefully the new chapter won't sour me on things...

I'm also right at the end of Ender Magnolia, wrapping up everything before getting the "true ending", and I've loved every second of it. So, I've decided that before the Switch 2 lands, it's time to knock another 2025 indie out — Citizen Sleeper 2. I grabbed it on sale and I can't wait to see how it evolves the themes and mechanics of the first game.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition endgame is in sight! Chapter 12 awaits, all my skells are level 50 flying beasts, my avatar has mastered all the classes and is now a walking dps machine! More exciting than watching the end again, the extra Chapter 13 that will unlock immediately after what once was the Wii U version original ending that still haunts me to this very day. After that the game will become Monster Hunter for skells and over-the-top skells weapons. These weeks on Mira were a blast!

This year’s Wrestlemania felt more like “mehmania” so I am back on Gamecube’s WWE Day of Reckoning for my virtual in-ring shenanigans. I have discovered a fan made mod that includes a bunch of extra content from the previous games turning this already excellent entry into something truly insane. Throwing your opponent from a 100+ meter drop in a triple cage match followed up with a flying elbow drop? Every day occurrences now.

I have been neglecting my physical Switch arrivals such as Pocket Bravery and I’ve been probably missing out on some eShop goodies like Blazing Trail. Better get on these fast because the Switch 2 is a mere month away...

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.