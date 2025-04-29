Donkey Kong Bananza looks as if it could be filled with all sorts of DK (and Mario) lore from across the decades, and now a new video on the Nintendo Today! mobile app may have teased another detail.

New footage showing off DK's various facial animations is backed by what appears to be (spoiler alert) the Rambi theme music, which dates back to the N64 outing Donkey Kong 64. There's been no official announcement about DK's buddy returning in his new outing just yet, but there's mounting evidence.

Donkey Kong 64's composer Grant Kirkhope even chimed in on social media - acknowledging this reference. Rambi originally debuted in Rare's Super Nintendo title Donkey Kong Country in 1994 and would no doubt be a great fit in the new game.

Well fancy that ….. Rambi lives — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) April 26, 2025

If you still aren't quite convinced, it seems a previous clip of the game doing the rounds may have already confirmed the return of Rambi in some way or form - with (spoiler alert) Cranky Kong mentioning some dialogue about DK's animal pal and a symbol also featured alongside the same text (thanks, GVG).

One other interesting discovery about this upcoming release is tied to artwork featured on Nintendo's official website, showing off a character who hasn't been revealed.