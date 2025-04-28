Update [ ]:

Well, that didn't take long! It appears that right after we shared the news that Nintendo would be releasing an official magazine all about Switch 2, the company went and pushed it live.

The digital Switch 2 mag is now available on the Japanese Nintendo website, featuring 80 pages of Switch 2 content. At least, it should be available — we're getting a 'The page you requested could not be found' error message every time we try to open the latest issue via the site, but we're sure Nintendo will have it sorted before long.

As we said in our original story below, we'd imagine that an official English translation will be on the way soon, so keep an eye out for updates!

Original Story: 'Switch 2 Edition' is a phrase that we've got used to throwing around over the last few months. Heck, we're going to throw it out there again now, but not in the sense of the upcoming lineup of enhanced games.

Yes, Nintendo has announced that its official magazine is getting a 'Special Edition' all about Switch 2. The mag is usually reserved for a seasonal release, covering all the games Nintendo had released in the months before, but new hardware feels like a good excuse to break that release schedule, wouldn't you say?

In a statement released by the Japanese Nintendo Twitter account, the Big N revealed that the special edition magazine will be appearing online "soon", with Japanese retailers also stocking a physical version. Apparently, the mag will be much the same as the one given out to attendees at Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, though we saw no such freebie at the European or North American events we attended.

You'll find the original tweet and the translated statement (via Google Translate) below:

The "Nintendo Magazine Special Issue" featuring "Nintendo Switch 2" will soon be released as a digital version on the Nintendo website, and shipping to retailers nationwide is scheduled to begin sequentially from around May 9.

※The content is almost identical to the special issue currently being distributed at the "Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Event."

[お知らせ] 「Nintendo Switch 2」を特集した「Nintendo Magazine 特別号」は、近日中に任天堂ホームページでデジタル版を公開し、全国の販売店様向けにも5月9日ごろから順次発送を開始する予定です。

※現在開催中の「Nintendo Switch 2 体験会」で配布している特別号とほぼ同等の内容になります。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) April 27, 2025

If we're being really specific, we suppose the above statement only confirms that a Japanese digital release is on the way, but we'd be surprised if an official English translation doesn't follow along shortly afterwards. If the seasonal releases are anything to go by, expect to see the special edition mag in English soon enough.