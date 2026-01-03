The new year is here, so let's see what Team NL and co. (or at least the ones we could get hold of who aren't still off enjoying their hols) have lined up for the weekend...

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

What day is this? Christmas? New Year? All concept of time has left me. All I have left is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and enough cold ‘This Is Not’ Turkey Roast to feed a small army.

I'll be putting at least one of those to use this weekend (spoiler: it's not the turkey), and then maybe finally get around to checking out Yakuza 0 if I manage to polish things off.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Started the year taking care of something that has been nagging me for years.

Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation was the one single entry in the whole franchise that I never owned because it remains an Xbox 360 exclusive. In those days I was a happy Wii owner and had no way to afford a RRoD incubator, but by the end of this weekend Gracemeria will be free again. I now understand why this entry is so revered within the Ace Combat community; no way a game could look and play this good in back in 2007.

On Switch 2 I am back to Assassin’s Creed Shadows since I managed to clear (almost) all my backlog on the system during the holidays.

First game of the year goes to Tape to Tape. This is the Steam-only, early access spiritual sequel to NHL Hitz with more than a hint of Shoresy for good measure. Winter is the perfect time for some action on the ice and that is exactly what I’m getting. Onwards to 2026!

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having worked most days beyond the 'big ones' this year — and with large amounts of Lego and food prep taking up my off days — I've barely managed to touch my Switch over Christmas. So, I've still got Skate Story and Cast n Chill, and I still need to get on the eShop and get T2D downloaded. Listening to the My Perfect Console GOTY podcast reminded me of Expelled, too. Gotta make use of this brief January lull!

Speaking of the eShop, the Batman Arkham Trilogy for 20€ is tempting me. By all accounts, Arkham Knight is now in a playable state on Switch 2, it's the only one of the three I never got to, and owning Asylum and City on Switch would be nice, wouldn't it?

And the No Man's Sky icon is still sitting there on my Home screen, poking and prodding me. C´mon, now's the time.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I actually haven’t been spending much time on the Switch over Christmas and New Year; not as much as I’d like, at least. I’ve been glued to the PS5 playing Silent Hill F, and my goodness, it’s incredible! The environmental design, the atmosphere, the monsters… It’s peak Silent Hill, and I’m keen to really take my time with it and soak it all in.

I also bought Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition while it’s on sale, and it’s proving to be a delightful little blast from the past so far. It’s clearly been improved drastically since its initial release, with some lovely classic lighting and ray-tracing, and the combat controls are generally much more approachable than they used to be.

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.