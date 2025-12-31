Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition got a surprise release on Christmas Day, but has admittedly experienced some teething issues. The creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone was quick to acknowledge this, mentioning how fixes would be rolled out as soon as possible, and he's now shared another update.

For fans located outside of the US that can't even see the Switch 2 Edition of the game on their local eShop, there's no need to worry, as it's on the way. Barone notes how he's holding off on the release of the Switch 2 Edition in other locations until the next patch is ready. This update is apparently "coming soon" and will resolve a crafting issue, and includes mouse control improvements.

"A patch to fix the crafting bug, and add improvements to the mouse controls on the NS2 edition of Stardew Valley is coming soon. I'll wait to release the NS2 edition in EU until this patch is ready, since the crafting bug can cause you to lose items."

As we've previously mentioned, if you are eager to jump into the new version of Stardew on Switch 2, you can still access this download from the US eShop with a US Nintendo Account. It's about 2.3GB in size and is a free upgrade for owners of the Switch version of Stardew Valley. The standalone price of the game is $14.99 (or your regional equivalent).

ConcernedApe has also isused a notice to anyone playing the Switch 2 version right now. Be aware that crafting the following recipes may cause unexpected items in your inventory to be consumed. And if you do craft these, empty your inventory of everything except the required ingredients, and don't use the workbench:

Craft with Caution:

Blue Grass Starter



Heavy Furnace

Deluxe Worm Bin

Fish Smoker

Mushroom Log

Speed-Gro

Treasure Totem

Statue of Blessings

Deluxe Bait

Challenge Bait

Moss Soup

That's the latest on the Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley for now, but if we hear any other significant developments, we'll let you know.

Apart from mouse controls, the Switch 2 version of the game comes with four-player split-screen, eight-player online multiplayer, and GameShare support so Switch and Switch 2 users without the game can join in on the fun.