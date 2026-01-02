Konami has been making a bit of a comeback recently, with the studio diving back into the world of 'AAA' game development with titles such as Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill f, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. It also launched Survival Kids as a launch title for the Switch 2, though we suspect that one didn't make much of a splash, sadly.

Now, Konami appears to be preparing a new game for the Switch titled Enchanted Wonderland, as an ESRB rating has recently been spotted that also provides a brief description of the title. Naturally, no release information has been provided beyond the supposed target platform, so we'll have to wait for Konami itself to spill the beans.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

For now, here's a look at the ESRB description:

Enchanted Wonderland is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB with Mild Fantasy Violence. Also includes Users Interact. This is an adventure game in which players explore a magical world to gather joy and resurrect a theme park. Players interact with characters, learn magic, and engage in different theme park attractions/mini games. Among the several mini-games, one space-themed attraction involves shooting lasers at UFOs; flashing and small explosions my occur when space ships are hit.

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for an official announcement from Konami in the coming days and weeks and provide an update as soon as we can.