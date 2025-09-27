Gavin Lane, Editor

This week I finally finished Hollow Knight, by which I mean I rolled credits after almost 30 hours with a 74% completion rate. I've since gone back, collected some more masks and grubs, and killed a couple of optional bosses bringing me up to 81%. I should really step away now - Hades 2 isn't going to play itself, and I've run out of things to spend Geo on. BUT! Beating the final trial in the Colosseum of Fools will get me another Pale Ore (I think?), and then I can upgrade my nail one more time, which would be neat. Can I resist seeing that percentage counter go up to 100 112?

Elsewhere, I did start Star Wars Outlaws, which feels very Ubisoft, but not bad - I'm looking forward to playing more. However, payday arrived and I immediately ticked off one of my wishlist; Nier Automata is now on my Switch 2. Despite lacking official S2 compatibility, I'm going to try it there and switch back to my OLED if I hit problems. Have a good one, folks.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'd like to dive back into SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance this weekend and see if that resolution update has actually made a substantial difference. It really is a remarkable game, but man, does it look rough on Switch 2.

Hades 2 is also on the cards, and I'd also like to check out The Touryst: Deluxe if I can find the time. Oh, and I've also picked up Silent Hill f on the PS5, so that'll be a pretty high priority for me.

Have a good one!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I think I’m closing in on the first end of Silksong and that’s good news. Not that I want it to end, I should stress, but my backlog from September alone is already looking at me with a hard stare, and I don’t want to picture what it’ll look like after all the games come out in October.

Between Silksong sessions, I’ve been plugging away at Clair Obscur (also very, very good), and I recently picked up Metaphor: ReFantazio and Undertale which, I hate to admit, I’ve never actually played. Oh yes, and I have Hades 2 locked and loaded for when I find a minute in-between all that.

So, a nice quiet one then!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Home stretch on Shinobi: Art of Vengeance with every level beckoning an endurance battle of skill, patience and some degree of sheer luck... a regular day for a ninja then. Being a complete sucker for mechs and SRPGS, I picked up Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition and so far its a blast. It certainly was a long wait but Hades 2 is finally out of early access and a timed exclusive on Switch hardware. I’m a bit rusty but Melinoë certainly stands tall to Zagreus. I was not disciplined enough to have waited till November to pick up the physical edition.

UFO 50 report: 19 of 50 games played. Golfaria is quite something!

Game of the week is (still) Star Wars Outlaws. With Kijimi complete, time to head for Akiva on the prowl for a droidsmith. I’m leaving Tatooine for last, looking forward to that.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm sticking with Hades 2 for the foreseeable future, mostly because I want to see everything this game has for me post-credits, but I also want to start afresh and run through the game proper. What a game. Supergiant is far too good to us.

Otherwise, I'm still fighting the urge to start a fresh save in Silksong. Thankfully we're away this weekend, so I don't think I'll be caving into my vices yet. Enjoy the weekend! Spooky season approaches!

