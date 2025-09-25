Nintendo has announced that the President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Doug Bowser will be retiring at the end of the year, on 31st December 2025.
His replacement has already been named — Devon Pritchard, who has been at NoA for 19 years and is currently the Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communications. As part of the move, Pritchard will also be joining the NoA Board of Directors and will become a Nintendo Co., Ltd Executive Officer when she takes over.
Other changes are coming, too: Satoru Shibata will be taking over as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to maintaining his position as Managing Executive Officer and Corporate Director of the NCL. Shibata has been the president of Nintendo of Europe and Nintendo of Australia previously.
Bowser's departure is a bit of a surprise to us — he joined the company back in 2015 as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing, before taking over as President of NoA in April 2019 after Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down.
Here is his statement:
“One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong. Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.
Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”
President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has thanked Bowser for his work with the company, saying that he brought "smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo."
"I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts. Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years." Furukawa continues, "I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles.”
Pritchard, who will be stepping into her new role on 1st January 2026, says that “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish."
Her history with the company has been varied, with roles across Business Affairs, Marketing, and Publisher Relations, and her aim is to put Nintendo fans first: "With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family.”
We wish Doug Bowser all of the best for the future, and we're excited to see Pritchard step into the role.
Comments 75
There goes a perfectly-named Nintendo President.
Not exactly an exciting run as president, wasn't it? Ah well.
Hopefully Pritchard will bring the company towards the right direction, not sure what she's done with Nintendo before but I guess we'll see soon!
If I can say it in two words it’d be: 🚩
Two bowsers Two many
Surprising move indeed but all the best to Bowser in his retirement. Haven't loved a lot of what Nintendo has been doing in the lead up to and since the launch of Switch 2 though not sure how much, if any, really falls on NoA leadership. Good luck to Bowser's replacement. There will be a lot of criticisms like all NoA presidents get, fair or unfair.
Is she the first female president of Nintendo? If so, I’m excited and congratulations to her. I really hope she’s a lot better than Bowser.
I called this a few years ago when she was in Bowser's position before he was the new Reggie. Lol
Feels like Bowser had a short tenure but I guess he was there for a little while because he took over for Reggie in 2018-ish.
@N00BiSH Fair enough, when compared with Reggie. But he did make sure the Switch continued to sell well in NA, kept things going during Covid, and helped get the Mario Movie out the door, all while prepping for enough stock in NA for the Switch 2. Yeah maybe not glamorous, but solid leadership I’d argue!
She seems pretty cool, I like her smile and that she's been with the company for so long. I'm not entirely sure what all that role entails but I know Reggie's era felt a lot more fun than Bowser's simply because Reggie was Reggie so here's hoping it's a positive change for the company.
Bonus points if she can put the boot down on Japan's office with ideas like including Wii Sports for free with the Wii, etc. Bonus bonus points if she talks them into bringing themes and music to the Switch homescreen.
Bonus bonus bonus points if she can get all of the game announcement trailers to stop talking to me like I'm 5.
I don't really care who the President of Nintendo of America is as long as they don't make too many changes to what the brand is and what makes it special. Also...
Can you decide to finally let Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Collection, and all the other Japanese games that had their US releases canceled, release now? Pretty please? 😢 I'm not sure whether Bowser was behind that or not.
@Summer235, she's the first female President of ANY Nintendo branch (I just Googled it)
So long, Doug Bowser!
So long, (Doug) Bowser!
No picture of Devon?
A lot of people believe what is happening at Nintendo currently is because of this dude. I don't doubt that the current economic conditions are driving this. It really must be stressful AF having to deal with that. Let's see what Devon does with NOA and best of luck. Gonna need it.
Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communications
Oooomphhh... this doesn't bode well. More ultra greedy Nintendo.
His body wasn't ready.
She!?!? Yes!!!!! The world needs more lady leaders.
Here's hoping this one has a spine for NoA customers and a vision for something besides bankroll once they get a position to do so, unlike the completely invisible foot rug that was Doug Bowser.
I’m happy that she’s been with the company longer than Doug has been. It means she knows what makes it tick. She knows why people are such loyal fans. At least she should know. We’ll see how it plays out.
@N00BiSH at this point its hard to beat how much fun they had with marketing Reggie and other nintendo faces during the wii/wii u days. We had one nintendo direct where they poked fun at doug bowsers and that was it lol
I hope the new president is fun like Reggie.
@SpaceboyScreams Bonus bonus bonus bonus points if she gets Charles Martinet back as Mario.
@breach187
Do you also hope she blocks games from release in America like Reggie did?
So long gay Bowser!
https://youtu.be/uEFfc70f6rE?si=v7Njr1D7BlbHdexm
Here's a video of her giving a speech. She sounds more human and less of a corporate robot than Doug which is nice
@Yoshi3 tbh their marketing and PR has been terrible lately so that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. At least she's been with Nintendo 20 years and didn't come from EA like her predecessor.
My friend once told me that even Reggie was fired and didn't retire because he didn't meet the company's new profit vision. Now I'm starting to agree with him, since Nintendo increasingly wants more profit and not even Bowser has reached that level.
Retirement should just be an honorable way to send the CEO off with dignity.
@Willo567,
"Do you also hope she blocks games from release in America like Reggie did?"
And THAT is why I don't care for Reggie a whole lot like a lot of people do. It's cool that he fought for Wii Sports to be free and all, but at least to me, he's not the god that people make him out to be. But that's just my two sense 😉.
Glad we're moving on. When I first saw him in the 2019 direct, doing that whole joke on Bowser I thought it was a good sign of things to come. But he lacks the charisma of his predecessor. Never outreaches and only around to accept game of the year trophies. Nintendo of America has lost that spark without Reggie and Bill. Here's hoping she can bring half of what they brought.
People who think this means the money and finance issue like pricing the products are going to be fixed are kidding themselves. Thats a broken economy and todays finances. Only a little of it being mitigated is the best I can hope for.
Wow, not the news I was expecting tonight! So long, Doug Bowser, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Meanwhile, I look forward to seeing what Devon Pritchard will do for NoA as the new president. I’m not sure there’ll ever be a president like Reggie again, but I’m sure she’ll be great in her own way.
Hopefully Devon’s body is ready for the new role!
I wonder If there was ever any annoyance internally over his last name being Bowser.
He will be lowered ceremonially into a pit of lava. Godspeed.
Very surprised to see Bowser retire. Obviously the time he's retiring in is definitely one of where people are getting more and more mad at Nintendo for even the slightest misstep, which obviously I do feel like he did kinda accidentally fall into flaming somewhat, but I feel like this is probably a case of Occam's razor. Hopefully Doug enjoys his retirement, only wish him well. Don't know much about Devon but super cool she gets to be the first female President of NOA! Always great to see more girlbosses in the industry and hopefully she'll do a great job in the following years.
@SpaceboyScreams According to Nate from Nintendo Prime. The themes and music were leaked in files. Datamined.
Plot twist: Her true name is Wendy.
dirty ea exec!
I wasn't the biggest fan of his tenure but good luck in the future, Doug Bowser.
Anyone know if Devon Pritchard is a fan of Mother 3?
Whoa that's crazy! To me, it feels like he only took over from Reggie just yesterday.
@HammerGalladeBro Keeping the Koopa lineage going
I don't know what power the president of Nintendo has, but I know some changes I would love to see made with the company, and maybe this president can help with that. Here's hoping that she'll be a good president!
Doug Bowser was extremely forgettable after the titan that was Reggie.
Really short run for someone in that position, honestly.
Hopefully the new guy isnt so greedy!
Wait, Doug was both president and CEO so having a separate CEO is a new position at NOA they made for Shibata! Doug's role has been split. Sending over Shibata does a bit sound like NCL was unhappy with things and want to keep a closer eye on them/help them out.
Actually CEO is higher than president so Shibata is her boss probably.
@N00BiSH
Yea, the Switch years sure were boring.
Browser Jr's True mother?
😉
Incidentally Shibata gave a speech at DICE last week about "the direction Switch 2 is heading in" which might be interesting to hear/read in light of this news but I can't find it anywhere 😔 https://gonintendo.com/contents/52912-nintendo-s-satoru-shibata-speaking-about-switch-2-at-dice-europe
His princess is in another castle.
I feel like he was so distant from fans and a disappointment to me after Reggie. Bowser had a great name and may have done a great job (or not?) but I won’t miss him like I did Reggie, Iwata or even Howard Lincoln!
Wish him all the best though…
Pritchard is a Pikmin fan and got a special thanks in the Metroid Prime Remastered and Wii Punch Out credits. Shibata is a gamer too and used to host the European directs! I'm quite hopeful about both these hires.
(I know Doug Bowser claims to be a gamer but he twice said Zelda comes from Hyland and didn't seem to know a thing about Nintendo's games so I'm sceptical)
Glad we've got someone new in there, compared to Reggie it was a stepdown. Felt like he was too serious and not flexible enough with gamers owning multiple Switch consoles and owning digital games. I think Devon will bring a lot of positive energy and good vibes moving forward.
I’m just going to wish both fellow humans good luck in the next steps of their lives. Can we all go without mentioning anything about corporate greed and politics and that kind of crap for 5 minutes?
Apparently Pritchard is also on the board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue which "provides a fun and safe environment, with caring adults, for community youth when they are not in school" Nice.
@Summer235 That's what I'm thinking. It seems rather unprecedented in the gaming industry, overall.
@Yoshi3 Where would you expect the COO to come from? It sounds like an extremely logical step to me.
I honestly don't know any memorable moment this guy brought to the Switch or NOA (compare to Reggie Fils-Aime) other than him having the iconic Bowser surname but have a good retirement nonetheless. My hope is that Devon Pritchard bring some fun excitement to Switch 2 within NOA.
@Suketoudara She's been named as the COO. But it might be technically a step lower. I was thinking the same thing about this NCL guy being sent in. Perhaps it's just for assistance - though hopefully not because she's a woman - but I'm not sure exactly what was showing warning signs at NOA.
Hmmmm. My thoughts is that Doug Bowser did an "Okay" job, but not enough to renew his contract. Can also see NCL wanting someone back in the spotlight like Reggie with their PR; as it really needs a soft reset after jestures at the Switch 2
Having someone from the DS days could help quite a bit in terms of getting that Whimsy Nintendo back. in any case, good luck Pritchard and so long, Bowser!
@AussieMcBucket Considering we already had Reggie as a POC, I doubt it's because she's a woman. I'm think NCL is wanting an extra hand to fix the PR that's on the decline.
@AussieMcBucket Just speculating but I wonder if NCL might have been unhappy about the amount of negativity, hate and drama surrounding Switch 2 in the US. Granted a lot of it has been due to decisions probably made by NCL but Nintendo of America's god awful, confusing or non existent communication recently doesn't help. Interesting Pritchard's background is in PR and Shibata being someone who was very in touch with the fans back in the day, hosting tne NOE directs with Iwata style humour and fun.
Hard to say what a change in NoA's leadership really means for us. Bowser's reign definitely hasn't been my favorite era of Nintendo, but I can't deny it was a massively successful time for them as a company. Plus, most of the decisions I wasn't happy with likely came from the folks over in Japan.
I also know approximately nothing about this new president, but being a company veteran from back around my favorite part of their history certainly doesn't hurt. I don't envy her new position given both the global and Nintendo-specific issues she'll have to deal with, but I hope she proves worthy of it.
I hope Pritchard can fix the issues that are plaguing the company right now. Good luck.
@SaltySpitoon957 Most of the problems that can be fixed are mostly PR.
I'm sure the responses and expectations will be totally reasonable oh wait we're already being weird in various ways because it's a woman. Gamers lol.
NoA has pretty much been on autopilot since Reggie left so any shakeup could be interesting. Or it might be more of the exact same which is honestly not that bad.
He had the perfect name for the job, but best of luck to him for whatever he wishes to do next. And Congrats to Devon.
@PikminMarioKirby The head of Nintendo USA has no real power it's just to shut up one of their biggest markets and pretend they do.
I also don't think American members realise the significance of Satoru Shibata becoming CEO of NOA. He was very much an Iwata style leader at NOE and extremely passionate about gamers, even indulged in Professor Layton and Phoenix Wright cosplays in some of the European Directs! He loved those kind of games. Shibata is great.
@Suketoudara OK i'm sold Nintendo is back
To me it seemed like Reggie was an actual gamer and Bowser a very casual gamer at best. I do think probably that the head of NoA has little say compared to Japan, but we know that Reggie had enough pull (and smarts) to demand WiiSports be a pack-in. Helped save Nintendo. And America is obviously the largest market. Many things lately have given me pause for the first time as a Nintendo fan.
I think the biggest thing yet to give me pause is not the higher prices, but the lack of “Nintendo extra quality/polish/detail” to go with those price increases. I’ll pay extra for the Nintendo Seal if it continues to mean what it always did
@NatiaAdamo Their PR IS pretty bad. Remember when Doug Bowser pulled a Don Mattrick and suggested that if you can't afford a Switch 2, just buy a Switch 1? That was embarrassing.
Well it’s time to enter a new era for Nintendo!
And yeah looking back at previous directs Doug didn’t exactly appear a lot in direct. Just the first one where They made a gag regarding him having the same name as Bowser from the Mario series. So here’s hoping we get to see some more personality from nintendo.
@Suketoudara Ok yep I’m excited for this new era!
Can't say I will miss this guy. He has the name, but not the fame, or the game. Dude just showed up in one Direct, explained why Mario Kart World is 80 dollars, and left.
Yes I know he did a lot more than that. But he really doesn't feel like a good addition to the Nintendo team, in my opinion.
Best of luck to Devon Pritchard though! Hope she will come up in a Direct sometimes.
@Suketoudara Let's wait and see, though that looks promising.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...