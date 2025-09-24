Hades II, the long-awaited follow up to Supergiant Games' roguelike masterclass, launches on Switch and Switch 2 this week on 25th September 2025.

Our own review is still in the works, but don't worry, it'll be here very soon. In the meantime, a whole bunch of outlets have gone live with their own verdicts on the game, so we thought it might be wise to collate just a few of them here and hopefully give you a flavour of its overall quality.

So without further ado, let's dive right into it...

First up, IGN awards Hades II a rare 10/10 and calls it Supergiant's "best work on nearly every level":

"How do you even sum up something as beautiful, special, memorable, and admirable as Hades 2? There is no one out there doing what Supergiant does as well as it does, and this exceptional action roguelite is some of this team’s best work on nearly every level (which is an astonishingly high bar to clear). It's the type of video game that reminds me why I love video games so damn much. The art is breathtaking, the characters are captivating, the combat is fast, fun, endlessly varied, and tactical, and the music is spectacular. May moonlight guide us. All of us."

Next up, Eurogamer provides its own perfect 5/5 score and simply calls Hades II "epic":

"I've pushed past the credits and am onto the hunt for the 'true' ending, now, and I am still being surprised by what can still be found tucked into the creases and folds of Hades 2. Supergiant's visionary approach to storytelling and roguelike design has not suffered at all from the success of Hades: it merely emboldened it. That the studio can still dole out the surprises after how rich and textural Hades was, and that I still find myself floored by the ambition, the detail, the art, the technical prowess, and the willingness to cede control to players some 60-plus hours in is miraculous. Maybe it's witchcraft. Maybe it's magic. Either way, it's epic."

Destructoid delivers its 9.5 verdict and definitively calls it a "perfect game for the Switch 2":

"Just like its predecessors, Hades 2 is a perfect game for the Switch 2. In just about a week of hands-on time with the 1.0 release, it’s become my most-played game on Nintendo’s new console in its three-plus months since release, and I don’t see that changing any time soon with a couple dozen hours already invested. At $30, this game is a steal."

Nintendo World Report says that the game surpasses its predecessor in "a number of ways" in its 9/10 review:

"It will take me dozens more hours to see all of what Hades II has to offer, and that’s not even considering some specific endgame challenges it adds after you complete your first run. I am fully invested in squeezing all of the story juice from this delicious fruit, and that’s primarily due to how masterful the gameplay feels. Moving, dashing, attacking, and casting are all incredibly satisfying, and it’s rare to see any video game so skillfully combine gameplay with aesthetic and story. Without a doubt, Hades II lives up to its predecessor, and surpasses it in a number of ways. While it can at times be overwhelming in terms of collectibles and crafting materials, there are also so many ways to enjoy the experience, through options like God Mode and Aim Assist, or just grinding out in-game achievements and other unlockables. Ultimately, my first complete run through the first Hades signalled the end of my time with that game, but for the sequel, it felt more like I was just getting started."

RPG Fan delivers a score of 90/100 and says that the new entry definitely lives up to the original:

"So does Hades II live up to the original? Absolutely. It retains much of what made the first title great while offering a different kind of gameplay. With Hades II, Supergiant Games proves that even Zeus can’t claim a monopoly on lightning striking twice."

Finally, VGC is slightly more critical with its 4/5 star review, noting that Hades II doesn't have the same thematic weight of the first game: