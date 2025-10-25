Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



It's still all about Ball x Pit at the moment, and I'm thrilled that we're getting a Switch 2 version next week with a free upgrade for current owners. It's just such an addictive game, and I say this as someone who never got along with Vampire Survivors. I can't put it down!

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, I will mostly be playing Hades 2. However, since my friends keep telling me how bad the ending is, and the upcoming patch promises to fix that, I might have to slow down slightly so that I don't get to the bad ending before it gets fixed.

I will also be playing some games for awards judging that I'm doing! And maybe some Ball X Pit, because my friend who worked on it sent me a code, and maybe some Regency Solitaire, because my friend who thinks I should play it sent me a code, and maybe some Sims 4, because I'm using it to map out a floor plan for something I'm working on. Also, it's my birthday, so... cake???

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend I'm gonna be playing 1, UFO 50: I've gotten into it again, and there's just so so much – one of the most impressive games of all time. 2, Storyteller: a game I only briefly tried out a month ago, but really want to jump back into, since the game's premise seemed really cool! And finally maaaaybe 3, Absolum: I bought it because of all the buzz, and might have a friend who's gonna do the same, so 2-player online roguelike beat 'em up might be on the menu!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

It's time to dive into Ball X Pit and spend all weekend... probably playing Ball X Pit. If my addictive personality kicks in, then it's all over for other activities.

Though since I'm done with Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the most part (until the DLC), it's back to finishing up Final Fantasy Tactics too. Hopefully. Have a good one!

Gavin Lane, Editor

This weekend I'm hoping to spend some more time with Blippo+. It's a beautifully odd thing from what I've seen so far, but I wonder how much it would appeal to people outside a very specific age bracket.

Elsewhere, I still need to kick the final boss' behind in Donkey Kong Bananza (I'm hoping upgrading my Elephant Bananza will make the final fight breezier), I want to get back to Star Wars Outlaws, and I've played about 25 minutes of Final Fantasy Tactics. Lots to be getting on with! Have a good one, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Finished up Star Wars Outlaws main campaign last Wednesday, so the weekend will be spent taking care of the extra “Pirate's Fortune” DLC mission. I must confess to very poor Hades 2 progression on the Olympus front, will continue to try hard(er). Some new physical Switch arrivals this week with Earthion and Absolum getting some priority treatment.

UFO 50 report: 40 of 50 games played. The four games this week are all a treat, with Valbrace a particular highlight since it fixes my only issues with dungeon crawlers by providing action oriented combat. But Rakshasa’s death gamble, Star Waspyr’s power-up mechanic and the wild west meets Final Fantasy Grimstone are all on my favourites list.

Game of the week is Alentejo: The Tinto and The Ugly. It’s not often we get a Game Boy developed game made in Portugal, let alone a sequel! By the time you’re reading this I will be covering the game’s lunch party. Wish me luck, pardner’.

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.