PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend I'll be diving into Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven, which I'm quite excited about, as it's a chance for me to finally go back and finish the game - which I love, but I got distracted!

Beyond this, I'll be picking away at Cassette Boy, which I'm also really enjoying, and making some time for MIO: Memories in Orbit, which I've yet to touch. Loads of great stuff. Have a good one!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still enjoying Star Wars Outlaws, and I know there's been a lot of talk recently about how good Final Fantasy Remake looks on the Switch 2, and how its closest visual competitor is probably Cyberpunk 2077, but man... Outlaws looks really good, too. Please give it a shot, if you haven't already.

And as teased last week, I have indeed jumped back into Zelda with... Tears of the Kingdom! Wheeey. Y'know what, I'm really enjoying it this time too. I'm just going slow, enjoying the sights and sounds, and not really bothering with much story stuff yet.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

How has another week gone by so quickly? My theme for this week was “cosy-grinding” as I spent most of it on Animal Crossing New Horizons or revisiting an old (and somewhat janky) favourite My Time at Portia. I've been trying to work through my huge backlog and Portia is on the top of my list to finish. Saying that, it'll take me a while because it's one I tend to play in short bursts.

This weekend however, I'm hoping to change it up with the Final Fantasy VII remake!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I was too buried in everything else in 2020 to give Final Fantasy VII Remake a fair shot, so I have been counting down the days until I can properly dive into it on Switch 2. I’ll finally be seeing what it’s all about this weekend after the demo got me sufficiently intrigued a few weeks back, so I expect this will be my WAYP entry for a few weeks going forward.

See you on the other side, and all that!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

A triple dose of indie gems to play this weekend: The critically acclaimed despelote, the visually-striking MIO: Memories In Orbit and the clever nostalgia inducing Cassete Boy. I believe I will be done with Wings! Remastered Edition soon since I’m already in 1918. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will live in my head for a long time to come, truly an amazing achievement. What all those folks in the two hour long staff roll credits managed to pull of something special. It is now on the same level as my other favourite entry: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. I also picked up Rumble Roses XX on Xbox 360, another system exclusive game I always wanted to give a go.

Game of the week is to no surprise Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It has been a long time since this came out on rival platforms and an even longer time since I played the original on it’s European PS1 release. In my advanced age I no longer properly recall the plot, but... level up the flower-selling girl while giving her all the best materia and gear and Sephiroth does nothing wrong… right?

Gavin Lane, Editor

Would you believe it, ACNH has gone an got its claws in me again. Having avoided crafting as much as possible (and never having cooked a thing in the game), I've been getting back into the swing of things, making a few items, and customising some pieces for my house, specifically for my Ten Forward-themed top room, which now has some nice long windows looking out at the stars.

Since last week, my kids have tents in the game, too, and I'm introducing them to the controls. I expect we'll spend a couple of hours pottering around the island, while I spend thousands of Bells on the clothes they want in the Able Sisters' place. Time to plant some more money trees. Have a good one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm still playing Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy! I think I will be playing it forever. I have two endings so far, and no actual end in sight. I love it so much.

When I'm done with that, some time next century, I'm gonna give TR-49 a go! I think I must be one of Inkle's biggest fans at this point, and after playtesting their last one, I made sure to go in almost completely blind to this one. Excited!

That's our plans for the coming weekend.