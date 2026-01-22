Nintendo has lifted the lid on a bunch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park info today. We got a new trailer packed with fresh playable characters and challenges, three new amiibo, a closer look at that darn 'real' Talking Flower, and the all-important release date. We also got a look at the new box art. And it's grim.

Now, look, the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' re-releases have been fighting a losing battle as far as box art is concerned. Those unwieldy titles take up more than enough room themselves, and then they add all of that "Includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. Upgrade pack also available separately. For details..." at the bottom. But worse than that is the key art 'split', where the old and new designs are slapped together to presumably sell the idea of 'See? This is the same as the one before, but now with a new bit too!'

We saw it used for Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land's physical release, but there's something about the Mario Wonder design that's just rubbing us up the wrong way. We're not sure whether it's the straight line between the two graphics, the busyness of both of them, that giant 'Bellabel Park' icon, or a mixture of everything else, but gosh, it ain't a looker, is it?

Of course, most of us here at Nintendo Life will be playing via an Upgrade Pack (and we'd wager many of you will be in the same boat), so it's unlikely that such an overdesigned cover will ever grace many of our shelves. That said, we can't help but feel like the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' designs — for the re-releases, not the simultaneous launches like Pokémon Legends: Z-A or Metroid Prime 4, we should point out — are getting a bit out of hand now.

Those still keen to pick up a copy can do so on 26th March. That very same day, Nintendo is launching a trio of Wonder amiibo and the Talking Flower figure, so prepare to splash the cash if you're hoping to catch 'em all.