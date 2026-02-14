Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I was greedy and wrapped up Undertale way quicker than I was expecting last weekend, so I am officially Between Games TM at the moment. I’ve been enjoying working my way through some Mario’s Super Picross on the NSO library to chill out, and I imagine this weekend will bring more of the same!

While I can’t really believe that I’m saying it, I’m also quite keen to check out some Overwatch this weekend. I missed the boat when it first launched, but all of this new content has me intrigued.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This week, I have jetlag. I tried to play games that required even a little bit of brain, and it did not go well (it was The Outer Worlds 2, for the record. Not even a particularly cerebral game! I'm just very tired).



I've been making my way through The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, as I will be for the rest of my life, and now I'm somewhere around 25 endings. Maybe more. Also, Titanium Court, which is not out yet, but I have an early code because I'm a jammy lad, and it's VERY good, so look forward to that one (although... I'm not sure if it's due out on Switch. Sorry). Also, some Cobalt Core (which IS out on Switch, and you should play it) and watching my partner play through 1000xRESIST, after a year of me going PLAY IT PLAY IT PLAY IT. So that's very fun.



But I'm looking for something meaty to play after finishing Final Fantasy VI. Another JRPG, perhap? Recommendations always welcome.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I’ve not had much time to play this week as I’ve been under the weather, however I predict this weekend will be spent gaming in bed. It’s only fitting with it being Valentine’s Day on Saturday that my fiancee and I replay Reanimal together.

Saying that, I’m still on the mission of becoming less of a wimp and with the recent Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, I might just jump into a horror game from my backlog. I’m sure I can dust off something from my collection. Perhaps Resident Evil 4 on Wii? Wish me luck…I think motion controls are scarier than Las Plagas!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still completely addicted to Pikmin 4 at the moment, though I did briefly test out Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 after its recent update, and I can confirm that MGS2 and 3 now run like a dream on the Switch 2.

So yes, it's likely that I'll be spending a bit of time with Solid and Naked Snake this weekend, playing their two best adventures as intended. It took a while, but Konami finally pulled through.

That's our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!