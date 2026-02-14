Ah, love is in the air, folks. Yes, it's the weekend, and we're gazing at our stack of games with wistful longing. We can't let them go unplayed, can we?
Before we dive into what we're booting up, however, let's take a look at the last week. Our headline review was Mario Tennis Fever, but we also checked out Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Reanimal. In terms of news, we basically got another mini Direct with PlayStation's State of Play.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 was confirmed alongside Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, with a ridiculously cool trailer released for the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem. Man, it looks so good...
It's also been announced that the incredibly average Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will be delisted soon, so if you're eager to play, then you best get it downloaded soon.