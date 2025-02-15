It's the weekend folks, so hopefully you're already putting your feet up, sipping on a nice cup of tea, and enjoying a bit of down time with some games.

This week in the world of Nintendo, a new placeholder listing at a retailer may (or may not) hint towards a cheaper-than-expected price for the Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, a new patent has been made public that heavily hints towards 'reversible' Joy-Con functionality; effectively letting you flip the Switch 2 upside down.

Elsewhere, we discussed why the Switch 2 potentially boasting an LCD screen might not be the end of the world, while Sony apparently made moves to remove some so-called 'eSlop' games from digital storefronts, leading to more calls for Nintendo to do the same. Finally, there's another hefty eShop sale on in Europe at the moment, so we took a look at 98 games you should consider adding to your library.

It's been a bit quieter on the review front this week, so here's a look at what we covered:

Now, let's see what the NL team is up to this weekend...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I'm jumping between Okami HD and Metal Gear Solid on the Switch at the moment. The latter is a quick refresh before our next edition of Catch-Up Crew, while the former is just... yet another playthrough of an incredible game.

On the Xbox, I'm now on Halo 4 in my big Legendary run while I await the release of Avowed, while I'm tinkering around with Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection on the PS5 / Portal.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Despite my best attempts to keep it going for as long as possible, I feel like I’m getting to the end of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. If this one doesn’t end up on my GOTY 2025 list then it will have been a cracking year, I tell ye. What a game!

Apart from that, I’ve been chatting about Majora’s Mask 3D a fair amount this week and it’s got me in the mood for another playthrough. It’s been a good few years since I last played it, but it’s the one that’s overall pretty bright and cheery, right?

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Remember last week when I mentioned I was about to finish The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? Well, I did not… and you can blame Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for that. I do realize I need to stop playing this because I’m having dreams about the game and have been (allegedly) shouting “For the Emperor!” in my sleep.

I’m currently going trough every character of Guilty Gear -Strive- and I discovered I am not very good with the new faces but still top form with old ones. Final stretch of Smuggler’s Run: Warzones, might jump onto the PS2 titles next because I skipped those back in the day. It’s very nice to at long last have Moons of Darsalon on Switch, a love letter in video game form to the computers I grew up with.

Game of the week is X-Out:Resurfaced. This is under embargo so I can’t really elaborate much, but wow… put it on your radar! Plus there is also Project X: Light Years on the way. Amiga owners, rejoice!

Alex Olney, Video Producer

I'm not sure if I should be showing my hand too early, but what the hell. This weekend I'll be playing Sid Meier's Civilization VII, and I'm going to have to get some serious hours in to counter Harriet Tubman's relentless espionage efforts on me. We're not even hostile and she's stealing science points like they're a box of windfall apples at the end of my drive marked 'free'.

Em Stonham, Contributor

This week, I’ll be diving back into Infinity Nikki and exploring more of the Firework Isles zone. It’s a game I picked up for work but it’s ended up becoming a new favourite - it’s colorful and cute, and I love the variety of events that it’s always got on offer.

I’m also entranced by Pokémon TCG Pocket at the moment and will be digging into that even further. Ahead of Pokémon EUIC next week, I’m excited to test more decks and hope to see it at the event in some format down the line.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend I’m gonna be diving back into Mario Kart Wii! I’m bringing my Wii with me to a sleepover and can’t wait to play all night with 4 people crammed around a screen like the good old days.

I've just finished Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, so I need a new game to play on my Switch, and I’m hoping that will be Ender Magnolia since I really enjoyed the gameplay when capturing footage for the review!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I downloaded Metal Gear Solid last week ahead of our Catch-up Crew article later in February. Playing it feels like more than just playing a game - it's giving me bird's-eye view on a whole platform and 32-bit aesthetic I didn't experience at the time and I'm really enjoying it while wearing my historical hat.

Beyond MGS, it'll be my customary Saturday morning blast through Out Run and that'll be my lot. Have a good one, folks.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.