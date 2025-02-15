It's the weekend folks, so hopefully you're already putting your feet up, sipping on a nice cup of tea, and enjoying a bit of down time with some games.
This week in the world of Nintendo, a new placeholder listing at a retailer may (or may not) hint towards a cheaper-than-expected price for the Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, a new patent has been made public that heavily hints towards 'reversible' Joy-Con functionality; effectively letting you flip the Switch 2 upside down.
Elsewhere, we discussed why the Switch 2 potentially boasting an LCD screen might not be the end of the world, while Sony apparently made moves to remove some so-called 'eSlop' games from digital storefronts, leading to more calls for Nintendo to do the same. Finally, there's another hefty eShop sale on in Europe at the moment, so we took a look at 98 games you should consider adding to your library.
It's been a bit quieter on the review front this week, so here's a look at what we covered:
- Wario Land 4 - (8/10)
- Afterlove EP - (7/10)
Now, let's see what the NL team is up to this weekend...
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I'm jumping between Okami HD and Metal Gear Solid on the Switch at the moment. The latter is a quick refresh before our next edition of Catch-Up Crew, while the former is just... yet another playthrough of an incredible game.
On the Xbox, I'm now on Halo 4 in my big Legendary run while I await the release of Avowed, while I'm tinkering around with Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection on the PS5 / Portal.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Despite my best attempts to keep it going for as long as possible, I feel like I’m getting to the end of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. If this one doesn’t end up on my GOTY 2025 list then it will have been a cracking year, I tell ye. What a game!
Apart from that, I’ve been chatting about Majora’s Mask 3D a fair amount this week and it’s got me in the mood for another playthrough. It’s been a good few years since I last played it, but it’s the one that’s overall pretty bright and cheery, right?
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Remember last week when I mentioned I was about to finish The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? Well, I did not… and you can blame Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for that. I do realize I need to stop playing this because I’m having dreams about the game and have been (allegedly) shouting “For the Emperor!” in my sleep.
I’m currently going trough every character of Guilty Gear -Strive- and I discovered I am not very good with the new faces but still top form with old ones. Final stretch of Smuggler’s Run: Warzones, might jump onto the PS2 titles next because I skipped those back in the day. It’s very nice to at long last have Moons of Darsalon on Switch, a love letter in video game form to the computers I grew up with.
Game of the week is X-Out:Resurfaced. This is under embargo so I can’t really elaborate much, but wow… put it on your radar! Plus there is also Project X: Light Years on the way. Amiga owners, rejoice!
Alex Olney, Video Producer
I'm not sure if I should be showing my hand too early, but what the hell. This weekend I'll be playing Sid Meier's Civilization VII, and I'm going to have to get some serious hours in to counter Harriet Tubman's relentless espionage efforts on me. We're not even hostile and she's stealing science points like they're a box of windfall apples at the end of my drive marked 'free'.
Em Stonham, Contributor
This week, I’ll be diving back into Infinity Nikki and exploring more of the Firework Isles zone. It’s a game I picked up for work but it’s ended up becoming a new favourite - it’s colorful and cute, and I love the variety of events that it’s always got on offer.
I’m also entranced by Pokémon TCG Pocket at the moment and will be digging into that even further. Ahead of Pokémon EUIC next week, I’m excited to test more decks and hope to see it at the event in some format down the line.
Felix Sanchez, Video Producer
This weekend I’m gonna be diving back into Mario Kart Wii! I’m bringing my Wii with me to a sleepover and can’t wait to play all night with 4 people crammed around a screen like the good old days.
I've just finished Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, so I need a new game to play on my Switch, and I’m hoping that will be Ender Magnolia since I really enjoyed the gameplay when capturing footage for the review!
Gavin Lane, Editor
I downloaded Metal Gear Solid last week ahead of our Catch-up Crew article later in February. Playing it feels like more than just playing a game - it's giving me bird's-eye view on a whole platform and 32-bit aesthetic I didn't experience at the time and I'm really enjoying it while wearing my historical hat.
Beyond MGS, it'll be my customary Saturday morning blast through Out Run and that'll be my lot. Have a good one, folks.
That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.
This weekend and the following week I will focus on Castlevania Bloodlines as the next step in my ClassicVania journey! Already on stage 2 Greece with John Morris.
I am also starting Resident Evil 1 Remake as I've only beaten it once with Chris, long time ago!
On the side quick sessions of Resident Evil 2 VR as I am finally in the NEST Lab!!!
Oh and I am actively developing Castletoria! Each day I draw new assets for the game and code little parts Soon I will start improving the gameplay.
Happy gaming everyone!!!
Tonight I'm seeing my friends, we won't play D&D as one of our friends is away but I'm not sure what we'll play instead.
Maybe before that and tomorrow for sure I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between:
Hey everyone.
This week I finished Laika Aged through Blood, 100% all side quests and all weapons and upgrades done. Put in over 235 hours into it and loved every minute. Some amazing bosses that make you look tiny in comparison. Amazing game and clearly one of my favourites.
Also near the end of Morkull Ragast's Rage, I've enjoyed it. Not amazing but still very good.
Also started Skelethrone: Chronicles of Ericona. This reminds me of a mix of Blasphemous and Last Faith but done by a smaller developer. I'm really enjoying it, some of the bosses are super hard but I've beaten them. I'm playing on hard because I hate my hands 😜
I will add that I also put in an order in through VGP and bought Silver Axe, The Messenger, Tevi, and Beyond the Ice Palace 2. Can't wait for them to arrive.
Have a great weekend everyone
Happy gaming everybody! ✌🏻🧡🎮
Pikmin 1+2: Thought I'd see what all the fuss is about and where better to start than at the beginning? I like strategy games quite a bit and this seems to fit that bill so here goes.
I recently completed Dragon Quest III HD-2D after 44 hours and man, that was old school RPG done to perfection: tough at times but always fair and honestly gorgeous to look at. Can't wait to continue the story with I and II!
@Zuljaras Do you have an entry point to recommend for newcomers to Castlevania?
@JohnnyMind How are you finding DQ3?
Mostly Ace Attorney Investigations 2. Finishing soon the 2nd case (hilarious!) and starting the 3rd. Also a bit of Wario Land 4. Taking a break from Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Wario Land 3, but I want to finish all of these before 20th of March, guess why.
World of Warcraft Classic (PC) Continuing the grind on my Tauren Shaman. I just hit level 25 and I am starting to feel pretty powerful lol.
The Sims (PC) Messing around mainly still trying to do a no cheat run but I am starting to get tempted to do the money code.
Indian Jones and the Great Circle (Series X) Working on Siam which I find somewhat annoying but it's mainly because the boat travel. Storywise it's still great. Just navigate this damn boat is annoying.
Madden 25 (Series X) Well now that football season is over I need something to tide me over till the UFL starts and with this being on Gamepass....
I might also play some Diablo this weekend as I have the itch too just trying to figure out which one.
@trymer89 You can go 2 ways in Castlevania. The Classic way also known as the hard way or the RPG/Exploration way.
Even if it is NOT the first CV game, I would suggest to just play Castlevania Symphony of the Night.
You can always start chronologically with Lament of Innocence or Castlevania (NES) as it was the first game, but SotN is art in its purest form with all of its shortcomings that you would not care after finishing it
@Zuljaras Loved Castlevania Bloodlines, it's probably my favorite Classicvania.
DK Country Returns and Stitch. The later is so relaxing to play. Especially now that I bought a cheap stylus to play it in handheld mode.
After a little over two months, I'm nearing the end of Returnal. I was in love at first, but the challenge of Phrike and the mountain in the Crimson Wastes drove me pretty close to quitting. With a bit of stubbornness, and only playing when I felt especially alert, I pushed through, something clicked, and it's become wonderful again. The rest of the game, whilst hard, was never so frustrating and it took less time to complete than the first biome alone. If my next run goes well, I'll be getting the secret ending and then I'll finally have a look at the Tower of Sisyphus. I don't see myself getting the platinum as it looks more like a time sink with the RNG than anything challenging.
I think I'll then play a quick game (maybe A Short Hike) before going back to Yakuza with Yakuza 5.
It is still WAAALENTINES day!
Well, not really. But I shall be playing more of the excellent WARIO LAND 4. It is so good! Nintendo are just the best at level design, they really are. I adored Wario Land (Mario Land 3?) on the classic GB and never had this one, so it is a real treat.
@Tasuki I really like it but it's rival Super Castlevania IV is the better game for me
Maybe it is about the atmosphere and environments that I like it more.
Not much gaming for me this weekend! Gotta have family at home but until then I'll play some Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, I found my old cartridge some time ago and wanted to reply it. Happy gaming everyone!
Just getting into A Highland Story and what an awesome game it is! Great voice acting, beautiful visuals, and gorgeous music.
Also loving the demo for Is This Seat Taken?
Been playing a lot of Starfox 64. Beat it for the first time since the 1990s. It's super fun and looks so good at high frame rates.
Garbanzo Quest is really fun, and so is Steredenn (which I've finally gotten to play in a way that looks smooth to me, using 55fps on Deck and Lossless Scaling on laptop).
Also playing SF Rush (love the decomp and the fan game made in Unity that allows for 128 car death races!), Battle Garegga, UFO 50, SM64 coopdx, Eigengrau, TOTK, wipeout phantom edition, and Pikuniku.
Happy gaming everyone!
@trymer89 I'm quite enjoying it! Of course at its core it's still a NES game so keep that in mind, but of course there are several quality of life features, additions and a beautiful presentation (which does unfortunately affect performance from time to time on Switch even though it doesn't particularly bother me - I'd say check videos of it to see if that's the case for you)!
I'm playing a bit of Streets of Rage 4, and finishing up some stuff in The Outer Worlds. I was excited for A owed, but it's looking a bit bland for me.
Went through Sonic Advance last night and should be done with 2 and 3 by the end of the weekend! Boy they sure do like their spikes, crushes, and pitfalls.
I just completed a playthrough of Kirby's Adventure on my channel, and that's gotten me into a bit of a Kirby kick. So, I've decided to dub the rest of February, "Kirby Month!"
I'm currently playing through Kirby Super Star, which will have daily uploads on the channel starting next week. The following week, I plan to move on to Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.
https://youtu.be/M4ojJ-rptVY?si=KAg0PfR0H-rIR2A7
I'd like to start making themed months a regular thing on my channel. With next month being "Mar10 Day," I might dedicate March to playing a bunch of Mario games on camera. We'll see!
Plucking along at Ys Origin when I can, still love it. Been very busy past couple weeks so looking fwd to some proper gaming tomorrow. My copy of Oath of Felghana arrived yesterday as well, even more goodies on the horizon. Have a good one everyone
Mario & Luigi: Brothership. I think I am nearing the end. Still fun enough to play, even after more than 60 hours.
A few races in Gran Turismo 1 for the PlayStation 1. I want to earn more credits, so I can buy a supercar.
Probably more Ring Fit Adventure, too. I really love this game and I think combining fitness with gaming is a genius idea.
Happy gaming everyone!
Beat Unsighted last night and just wow. That was amazing! Definitively one of my favorites from 2021 along with Eastward, SMT V and Metroid Dread.
This weekend i'll play more of Afterimage, Conscript and Crypt of the Necrodancer
@JohnnyMind I actually just finished it lol. I'm glad to see the series giving such love and attention to the early entries, as it gives many like myself the chance to experience a great game that we may have missed out on growing up. It has a charming aesthetic and goofy monsters to contrast with the epic and somber story that I find quite appealing.
@trymer89 Lol (I obviously replied before seeing your previous comment) but yep, I'm so glad to see that, too!
Outside of my channel, I've been playing Wario Land 4, which is a game I didn't grow up with, so it's basically a new Wario game to me. So far, I think the game is okay, but I went in with really high expectations, knowing how influential this game was on various indie platformers like Anton Blast and Pizza Tower.
I knew going in that the levels were designed to have you running back to the start under a time limit by taking alternate routes, but the level design doesn't feel as clever as I was expecting, to be honest. Some mechanics annoy me a little bit, like how Wario drops whatever item he's holding if you bump against a wall. The space between walls is often very narrow, so the amount of times I've dropped the enemy or rock I was holding has been very frustrating.
As far as I can tell, all of the transformations are lifted from Wario Land 3, which makes them a little less exciting. It was surreal to realize how many assets from the first WarioWare game were lifted straight from this one; music, Wario's sound bytes, sound effects, the minigame where you're assembling a Wario face... I had no idea those all originated in this game, so that's pretty neat. Props for that.
Speaking of the minigames, though--they kind of suck. They take far too long to get started. Like the one where I jump over obstacles as Wario on a tire, it feels like it takes 10 seconds or more before the first obstacle shows up. You have to grind away at the minigames to earn enough coins to buy items to make the bosses easier. I kind of hate that the game actively encourages me to skip entire phases of boss battles so I can beat it within the time limit and get all treasures.
The boss fights are tedious and go on for way too long. I just ran out of time on one when it only had one or two hits left, and that was after buying an item from the shop that dealt a fair bit of damage. So before I take on the boss again, I'm gonna have to grind away at those boring minigames again to make sure I don't run out of time again. It's just not a fun gameplay loop at all.
I was so excited when this game was announced to be coming to NSO, and I really wish I were enjoying it more. I don't hate it, but it's a bit of a slog for me to get through, and that really bums me out. The game just isn't clicking with me. I also missed a gem piece on the pinball level, which was easily the most tedious and boring level in the game so far, so I really dread having to go back and replay it. The fact you can "clear" the level without getting the key to advance to the next one or without the four Shards needed to unlock the boss is kind of annoying. It feels like needless padding because they knew players would have to go back and replay levels.
I still intend to see the game through to the end, but I feel no incentive to 100% complete it. Especially considering the records you unlock aren't even real songs and just sound nonsensical in not even a particularly funny way. I sort of get the impression the game was rushed out to coincide with the GBA launch window; I can't exactly articulate why, it just feels less polished to me than most Nintendo games. Maybe that's supposed to be part of the charm?
Oh well. I guess not every game is going to be for me, and that's okay. I know it has a cult following of passionate fans though, so I know my critique is gonna disappoint some people, and I feel a little bad about that.
Been playing Hitman Blood Money (the LRG physical release), which has been a lot of fun. My first foray into the series too.
I've also managed to get The Sims 2 (and the Stories spin-offs) working on my laptop without having to give EA any more money for their incomplete legacy collection (I already own all of the games physically).
And I've spent today with my local Pokémon Go community for Hoopa Unbound raid day. Nothing great. No shinies or hundies for me today (Hoopa is still shiny-locked anyway).
I've been obsessively playing Elden Ring, a rare non-Nintendo game for me, but I may have to quit. I've got two mandatory bosses that I just cannot beat and my progression is stuck - it's starting to get not fun. Which is a shame because it's one of the best games I've ever played.
I’ve been playing a ton of Vividlope and attempting to 100% V ranks. It’s tough but I’m having fun with it. Great game I really do recommend.
On the Series X it’s been the OG Ninja Gaiden 2. Fun game but boy howdy that camera is so bad.
I’ve just started Happy Home Paradise in my replay of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I mostly know already how I’m going to go about it this time, especially the facilities. I’ll start seriously planning out development for my island, too.
I’d like to play at least a little Salmon Run in Splatoon 3 for Eggstra Work and the normal Salmon Run with a random weapon included. I haven’t played 3 at all lately ever since I’ve been disillusioned with Splatfest in the game. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi is no longer reliable to play the game stably, so I have to go my parents’ home next door to play online there. Don’t ask me why this is.
I’ll play Wario Land 4 off and on as well. For someone who started with WarioWare, it’s interesting to see how this game inspired the WarioWare series with how weird it is, even compared to previous Wario games!
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
I’m 50+ hours deep, haven’t even touched a single main quest, and yet I’ve become Henry the Lion-Heart, traveling the country side, speaking the language of dog, convincing villagers on the road that I’m the Dark Lord, getting drunk while saving drunks that have climbed up trees, sleeping in beds that aren’t mine, and stealing wreath’s from an opposing village up in qualms with another. I’m dirty, I’m clean, but I’m reliable and charismatic either way.
I love this game.
Today I will be playing DKC Tropical Freeze. I finished 5 worlds and collected all puzzle pieces (Squawks, you could have been more useful, you know?). I've already completed a number of levels in sixth world, so I'm hoping to finish the game today.
And tomorrow I will probably start Ultros.
More Fire Emblem Engage for me. I'm on Chapter 17, so I think I'm 2/3 through the game at this point. I'm actually enjoying it more than Three Houses. I also picked up Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip. I may boot it up this weekend, even though I typically play only one game at a time. It's a short game, and im starting to grow fond of small open worlds like Lil Gator Game/A Short Hike/Alba/Loddlenaut. I've been really stressed out lately and I need something positive and relaxing to chill out with.
Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered came out yesterday so now that's the focus. While I do think there will be a February general Direct (probably next week considering the week after is Pokemon Day), I don't think its announcements would distract me from the path of the next 4 games I play being Tomb Raider 4-6 and XCX.
Playing the Nioh 2 DLCs ^__^
Still investigating every square inch of the Tornan titan in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Torna the Golden Country. I'm playing Xenoblade, the world-threatening cataclysm can wait.
Still working on some studies so maybe mostly that for me, but also likely to complete This Way Madness Lies, which is a charming little trifle. It's going to be quite cold for the foreseeable future so maybe getting my kids turned on to Okami.
Happy gaming everyone!
I need to beat the Jokerless challenge to 100 percent Balatro. I got Completionist++ last weekend and zipped through the other challenges this week.
I unlocked the DKCR theme in Tetris 99 last night. One of my favorite themes. The music fits perfectly, in my opinion. I felt like it had me totally focused.
I also want to get back in shape on Splatoon. I played a little recently for the first time since the Balatro addiction really took hold, and boy, am I out of condition.
Three-day weekend. I promised the Spear-ess some together time, but I also hope to finally start something new.
the eiyuden games are on deep discount right now, so I bought them both! gonna play the prequel first so thats what ill be playing this weekend 👍 (if anything tbh)
This week I will be mostly playing
Disney’s Magical Quest 3 with Mickey & Donald
I'm over halfway through Starlink Battle For Atlas. Fun game in my opinion, especially playing as Fox McCloud.
So glad the Switch 2 supports backwards compatibility as I have a massive backlog 😁
Finished Stray on Switch which I really liked, the resolution dropped quite low in some scenes in portable, but overall a really great port of the game and first time I've completed it.
I've been playing R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1) and Ridge Racer 2 (PSP) on PS4. It's actually really good that Sony is making PSN games I purchased digitally PS3 available on PS4 as they become available on the classics catalogue. They are also updating regional 60Hz variants as an option to the PS1 games. Also, through I'd charge my Vita for the first time in years for some portable Ridge Racer (PSP) and it still works! If only the Switch had a Ridge Racer game.
Lastly finally playing Tomb Raider AoD in the new remastered collection on Switch. Feels like a 'lost' game in some ways to me, so great to have it updated and available alongside Last Revelation and Chronicles which I had played on Dreamcast.
I just got got past the Earth Crystal on Final Fantasy V (Super Famicom version).
Both of my kids are about halfway through Chrono Trigger now. I've been hanging out with them a lot while they play it.
I started Fantasian: Neo Dimensions this week! So far I’ve only been able to play in 15-30 minute intervals, but I am having such a great time! It has that special sauce that only the best turn based JRPGs can manage, and I’m looking forward to getting lost in its world
@Manguy888A Have you tried summoning / jolly cooperation? Always helped me in the Souls games I've completed where I almost felt like giving up. They specialise in making you feel you can't win, and when you finally do, feels like a real achievement. I got a bit lost in Elden Ring as it's so massive compared to Bloodborne and Dark Souls, I must to get back to it at some point.
Greetings fellow video game enthusiasts. I pulled the trigger in my 30 days of Game Pass I won from a box of Cheerios. So far it’s been a mixed bag. Got softlocked at the start of Indiana Jones when I couldn’t open a bush far enough. I don’t think I’ll be subscribing beyond the 30 days. Sorry Phillip
