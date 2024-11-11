Sonic Boom was one of the most ambitious projects Sega has ever undertaken with Sonic the Hedgehog. It was a full-throttle attempt at creating a brand-new sub-franchise for the blue blur, complete with new world, radically different character designs, and an accompanying animated series.
Nintendo fans certainly had a lot to be excited about; the games would be Nintendo exclusives!
But what was supposed to be a third pillar for the franchise crumbled to dust quicker than anyone could have anticipated. After a meagre three games, Sonic Boom was unceremoniously abandoned, leaving a black mark on the series and a legacy as one of Sonic’s biggest missteps.
Believe it or not, 10 years have passed since Sonic Boom first hit store shelves. Has time been kind to the short-lived series? Are any aspects of the franchise worth revisiting today? Let’s look back at the good, bad, and ugly of Sonic Boom.
Trouble keeps you running faster
The concept behind Sonic Boom wasn’t terribly different than what we’ve seen elsewhere from the blue hedgehog.
Sonic was still the snarky speedster he’d always been, zipping around the world and thwarting Dr. Eggman’s plans for world domination. Series mainstays Tails, Knuckles, and Amy were there too, though the personalities of the latter two were slightly tweaked from their game counterparts—for better or worse.
Amy’s annoyingly overbearing crush on Sonic was greatly reduced, making for a far more levelheaded character who typically acted as the voice of reason for the group. Knuckles undoubtedly underwent the biggest changes, both physically and mentally. His naivety and gullibility, traits that had become more and more pronounced for comedic effect over the years, shifted into full-blown stupidity. He was also given the most drastic redesign, with a new beefed-up body to match his more meatheaded personality.
Rounding out the team was Sticks, an eccentric, boomerang-wielding jungle badger who acts as the wild card of the group—brash, outspoken, and maybe a bit off her nut.
Sonic Boom marked the first time Sega sought to create a branch of the franchise specifically for Western audiences, so much so that there was initially no intention to bring it to Japan at all (until they changed their minds). With Western sensibilities in mind, it only made sense for Western developers to tackle the new games. Who better, then, to take on the job than Big Red Button and Sanzaru Games, two companies well-versed in character-driven adventure games?
Between them, the teams had worked on the Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, Ratchet and Clank, and Sly Cooper series. Big Red Button would handle the Wii U title, Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric, and Sanzaru would develop the 3DS game, Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal.
With such a pedigree behind them, fans were cautiously optimistic. Similar to games like Jak and Daxter and Uncharted, Rise of Lyric was given a much stronger emphasis on exploration and combat, allowing the characters’ individual personalities to shine more, with high-speed sections thrown in for good measure. Shattered Crystal placed a similar emphasis on exploration in a 2D sidescrolling space, which gave it a slightly more traditional feel than its 3D counterpart.
The Ugly, the Bad & the Good
So why did Sonic Boom stumble right out of the gate?
The lion’s share of fans’ vitriol can be placed on Rise of Lyric. The Wii U game suffered from an incredibly rocky development cycle. It was planned for release on the latest consoles, but due to the aforementioned exclusivity deal with Nintendo, was shuffled over to Wii U. Unfortunately, Nintendo’s console was incompatible with the game’s engine, so significant changes needed to be made so that the game could even run properly on the system. The final result, while certainly playable, was a mishmash of hastily retooled ideas, unnecessary bloat, sluggish gameplay, and game-breaking bugs.
Shattered Crystal fared better (Nintendo Life gave it a solid 6/10 back in 2014), but still failed to resonate with audiences due to its equally sluggish pace and bland gameplay. Ultimately, both games were colossal bombs, becoming the worst-selling titles in the franchise’s history.
But hey, that’s enough of the ugly and the bad. Sonic Boom had its good moments too, some of which still stand the test of time today.
Running alongside the games was an animated series that opted for a more comedic approach to Sonic’s adventures, showcasing various slice-of-life stories with action sprinkled in.
Unlike the first two games, which are rarely, if ever, looked back on with fondness (or without), the Sonic Boom animated series is still regularly quoted and discussed today. Don’t believe us? Search YouTube for “Sonic Boom” and see just how many compilations of the show’s funny moments exist with well over a million views. The show even got a well-deserved complete series SteelBook release in 2022.
Despite the abysmal reception of the games, however, Sega wasn’t ready to abandon the franchise quite yet. Instead, it looked at what worked and what didn’t. With the 3DS title being the better received of the two, it was decided to use that as a basis for a follow-up, Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice, in 2016. Sanzaru Games tweaked the gameplay formula, cutting back the exploration aspects and giving this third game a much stronger emphasis on speed and platforming.
It wasn’t enough. Even with a surprisingly high-quality sophomore effort and a delightful TV show, Sonic Boom was quickly swept under the rug by Sega. The bold experiment was deemed a failure, casting a dark cloud over the franchise that would take years to dissipate.
Not unlike the Sonic series as a whole, the quality of the Sonic Boom series fluctuated wildly from one product to the next. Rise of Lyric was a near unredeemable mess. Shattered Crystal was a mediocre slog, but had potential. Fire and Ice realised that potential with a much truer Sonic experience worth playing. And the TV show was just plain fun, quality entertainment.
One can’t help but wonder if Boom would have eventually found its footing had Sega given it more time to grow and learn from its missteps, especially with the franchise’s most recent well-received course corrections. But no sense dwelling on what could have been.
If you’ll excuse us, we suddenly feel the urge to binge-watch some “Sonic Boom funniest moments” cartoon compilations on YouTube. They’ll be just as funny another 10 years from now.
Whatever about the games, the show was hilarious
Something tells me Sega isn't done trying to reboot Sonic. They didn't learn their lesson after 06, and they won't learn their lesson after Boom.
I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. Makes sense as Switch has been out for 8, but I still can’t believe it.
All those buggy glitch exploits in the Wii U game were kinda fun though, I think that broken mess of a game more than anything got my kid into breaking games and glitches. They were too young when Sonic 06 released but they did buy it at some point after Boom.
Only saw a little of the cartoon, seemed fine for what it was, which wasn’t for me.
I just burst out laughing, I did NOT remember the reveal trailer just blasting Skrillex like that
“You know, any time someone calls attention to the breaking of gender roles, it ultimately undermines the concept of gender equality by implying that this is an exception and not the status quo.”- Knuckles the Echidna
The games (or at least Rise of Lyric, since it’s the only one I played) were nothing more than cheap cash grabs. It’s a shame that those games are basically what the series is remembered for. Sonic Boom the show was fantastic.
I'll never forget the show and it's "Sanic" joke as well as that Chris Chan character.
"Dreamcaster? That's a terrible name."
"I don't know, the 'er' part isn't bad"
Sonic Boom was a fantastic series. The writing was funny as heck. Rise of Lyric was fun at times; however, it didn't have enough depth.
I love the TV show. So funny! The game was not AS bad as everyone says either. Buggy and generic, for sure, but has its moments. Despite the NL Sonic list saying otherwise, it is not the worst game in the series for me!
Never played the games, but as with many others, I thought the show was hilarious
"Trouble keeps you running faster"
IS THAT A SONIC CD US SOUNDTRACK REFERENCE??
sonic CD US soundtrack is goated
what's even funnier is that the lyrics are from its main theme, fittingly titled "Sonic Boom"
Hated pretty much everything about this initiative (I played Fire and Ice and it was... okay, but there are so many Sonic games that are far better). Glad it's gone.
Only memes in dreams now
The cartoon would make me laugh out loud with its fourth wall breaks and self-awareness
You forgot to talk about the short-lived Archie comics, those were seriously funny. The show is honestly my favorite Sonic show. "Don’t Judge Me" is my favorite episode. As for the games, Rise of Lyric isn't really that bad gameplay wise (the update certainly helped that), but it's still technically weak. Shattered Crystal is pretty meh, had some good ideas, but not very great. Fire and Ice is honestly the most "fine" Sonic game ever. Pretty good, but not really worth recommending.
It's the kind of thing where you immediately knew, perhaps just from seeing the silhouette teaser, that this was always going to be garbage.
I always think like, someone was paid to say: "we gotta redesign these characters that everyone likes" / "we have to make them ugly."
The 3DS games were pretty decent, but I think the reception to the Wii U game did too much damage to the series. I personally didn’t bother to check those games out until much, much later.
It's standard Sega nonsense to start developing a game, only to sign an exclusivity deal with a console manufacturer that didn't even support the engine.
Personally I never liked the design of the characters in this, so I'm kind of glad it failed. Especially now that we got Frontiers which is rather good and that has bow been built upon with the sublime Shadow X Generations. It's taken them a while to find their footing with 3D Sonic but this is definitely the path they should continue down
Never watched the cartoon, but I’ve been meaning to. Is the series fairly solid from the get-go or did it take a bit of time for it to get good? I’m not expecting a masterpiece or anything like that, but I have heard the series had no business being as good as it was.
@Darthroseman My favorite line from that show.
@Axecon
They’re afraid to do anything like that now just look at Prime they marketed it as somehow being in the game canon despite it not being consistent with it, they’ve moved to the nebulous model of everything (games, idw comics, prime) except for the movies being part of the same canon no matter how inconsistent it is
I will forever stand by the fact that the 3DS games were decent, minus the forced collectibles in Shattered Crystal, and the show itself is genuinely funny about 75% of the time, but Rise of Lyric is so bad that I can understand why Sega had to move on, and the era of Sonic we’ve reached isn’t too bad tonally.
The show was great. Some funny stuff there.
Perfect timing, I was playing Sonic Boom Rise of Lyric earlier because of this game being 10. It's nice to see Nintendo Life have a look back at the series. Unpopular opinion ahead, I liked the games, yup, including the Wii U one.
I have no cable TV, so Sonic Boom's games was the only way I got to experience Sonic Boom until the DVDs of the show came out. I do have the DVDs and do enjoy the show.
I think it speaks to the quality of both games that Sonic Boom and Sonic Lost World are in the short list of Wii U exclusive games that haven't received a port to Switch and no one seems to be asking for them either the way they did Colours and Generations.
That era of Sonic was very lackluster aside from Mania of course.
The show though was brilliant and funny as hell so at least some good came of it.
It was no more cringe than Sonic normally is, and the game was about par for the series.
I’d like to revisit Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric eventually, especially after having played and loved Jak and Daxter. I tried to hide myself among the reception at the time, given how disastrous E3 Demos had already shown themselves to be, but part of me felt pretty immediate jankiness and boredom. Still, something about the world seems pretty cool. If nothing else, the stories behind developing Rise of Lyric are very fascinating. Shattered Crystal was too sluggish however from the jump.
@Gitface @Darthroseman meanwhile, Latin American dub Knuckles: "Dreamcaster? Reminds me of the Dreamcast."
Oh man I remember this sub series. It was honestly pretty good. Rise of lyric was in my opinion ok, shattered crystal was decent enough, fire and ice was pretty good, and the cartoon was really good. It’s a shame the sub series was canceled since I thought that it was pretty good.
It's possibly the best Sonic cartoon. Legitimately hilarious writing and great voice acting.
This series is the only adaptation of Sonic (with blue arms) in which he looks more like the movie version than the game.
The Sonic Boom cartoon is a treasure.
Boom was so weird. The part Sega wanted to matter, imploded in their faces since they're addicted to sabotaging themselves. The part they didn't, ended up taking off and shielding Sonic's rep by embracing the absurdity. Ah well, at least the show burned bright while it was around. Bright enough to mostly blind everyone from Rise of Lyric.
There are three Sonic Booms!?
After Colors and Generations gave the Sonic franchise some good press after years of bad or mediocre games, I was hoping Sega would continue to make an effort to make quality Sonic games. Lost World came out and while it was an alright game, it wasn't the game I think most people wanted. Then Rise of Lyric came out and all of the good will the franchise had built up was thrown out the window. Sega released yet another disaster of a game. Sonic was once again a joke. It's crazy to think that a decade later, the franchise is probably in the best shape it has ever been in. Of course you had stuff like Forces, the launch of Colors Ultimate, and the initial reveal of the first Sonic movie in that time, but the successes of the movies and games like Mania, Frontiers, and Shadow Generations have allowed Sonic to be relevant to pop culture for the first time in a really long time.
These were definitely the worst looking versions of Sonic characters.
An era no one will miss, the designs were eye-bleedenly bad, the games sucked & I hardly know about the cartoon. Probably for the best in my case.
@HammerGalladeBro Then Chris Chan got so mad over Sonic having blue arms, that they began a protest by vandalizing game cases, and even pepper sprayed a Gamestop employee who tried to stop them.
