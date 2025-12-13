Keyboard manufacturer Higround has launched a new range of Sonic and Dreamcast products, available now via the official website.

With prices ranging from $169.95 to $299.95, the keyboards feature key art from the Sonic franchise, including the Blue Blur himself, Shadow, an 'Escape from the City' theme, and a more retro-style approach.

The Dreamcast model is the most luxury of the bunch, sporting a slick, minimal design and new Dampening Plus technology, with layers that mute everything but the keystroke and provide extra stability.

You can also utilise the Higround Forge browser app to completely customise lighting and keybinds, with profiles and settings stored on the keyboard hardware.

So let's take a closer look at each model...

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.