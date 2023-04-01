It's that day of the year again. On the video game front, things are sometimes taken to another level when a joke turns out to be the real deal, and it seems to have happened once again this year, this time with Sega murdering Sonic the Hedgehog (seriously) and a few other amusing announcements.

Of course, there have also been many Nintendo pranks and we even joined in on the fun here on Nintendo Life with a video about the origin story of Alex's famous catchphrase and a "rumour" about the return of the infamous Phillips CDi Zelda games.

In addition to this, we've also rounded up many of the other best April Fools' Day jokes of 2023 on this page. If we see or hear about anything else - we'll update you.

The Round Up So Far...

The origin story of "Hello There Lovely People"

You've always wanted to know how our senior video producer Alex Olney came up with his famous catchphrase, so here it is: