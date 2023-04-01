It seems Sega really is open to anything when it comes to Sonic - with the company today announcing The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. While it might be a funny joke, it's actually a real game as well.
This new Sonic game is described as a visual novel point-and-click adventure that takes place on Amy's birthday, where she hosts a murder mystery party for all her friends aboard the Mirage Express. Sonic becomes the game's victim and from there it's up to you to get to the bottom of things.
"Is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot? Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series in an exciting new adventure!"
Players will be required to interrogate some of their favourite Sonic characters as they figure out what's happened to the blue blur. You'll even play as a new character who is beginning their first day on the job. This story is backed by fully hand-drawn landscapes and characters. Although it's not available on console devices, it's a free download via Steam on PC.
Can you believe this is actually a real game? Leave your thoughts below.
Comments (33)
Knuckles did it
I started playing this tonight (Friday if anyone's reading this on Saturday). So far, it's surprisingly good. I like Sonic, but genuinely surprised how well it works as a visual novel.
Finished it in about 3 hours, it's unironically good!
Honestly, I could see this releasing for mobile devices.
But they already released sonic 2006
This is the greatest April Fools Game of All Time
They actually made it real
@Eagly don’t judge a game by it’s, urm, history
Oh hey, just like Lovers of Aether. I'll have to grab-and-play this asap. Speaking of Lovers of Aether, I wonder what that team is doing this year...
Imagine making a game as a joke but it's actually the quality content fans have been waiting for
This is comedy gold. I love April fools day.
Gotta love it when Sonic just makes fun of itself sometimes.
Nintendolifes discord is a disaster. Avoid.
Oh no! They killed Sonic (again)!😅
I love the fact that Sega took Sonic and a classic murder mystery and made a "official" game. I hope they let this be 'real' (this seems to be a trend in April Fools Day within the gaming industry lately, where companies sooner or later make their joke projects into official projects) and the start of a spin-off series.
@Eagly Bruh.
They make these joke games a reality yet they aren’t doing sonic 06 on switch and fix it’s issue’s I see how it is.😒
@Eagly you can’t fool me I saw asuna Karin and noa in your profile pic. I know my students well.
(If anyone is confused it’s a blue archive thing)
oh i'm glad it's real, thought it sounded like a good idea since again they've almost been coasting off character design.
There's a Mac version! I'm happy!
I love it when sonic shoes stuff like this! It’s so fun!
They don't need to murder the guy. He just needs to go away.
Something Nintendo would never do. Not even on April fools.
Who killed sonic? Why Sega of course! Haha but seriously they seem to have turned it around and this looks like fun.
Il take a look might even play it through.
@TheBigBlue I’ve heard nothing but bad things about 06 but it’s cool if someone enjoys ir
@Greatluigi I’m gonna be honest I don’t know who 95% of these people are it’s a high effort Easter joke
Nice!!!!!
I'll throw on my Laptop, I want this
The best sonic game sega made in decades!
Should've been Cream who did it.
Love when game developers celebrate April Fools' with joke games and even more so when they're good like this one judging by some comments here, downloading it immediately!
Come for the memes, stay for the actual great characterization!
I unironically love it and hope Sega keeps allowing this flexibility when it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog and how well they communicate with is the fans. Absolutely fantastic treat.
I know it may be a little late for it, but I hope to see this game on consoles. I don't play on Steam at all.
"-He's dead"
I just choked on my drink that was so funny.
I'm sure it'll get ported to consoles eventually
@sanderev
Of course Nintendo wouldn’t make this. They don’t own the rights to Sonic the Hedgehog.
