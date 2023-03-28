The development team behind the GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin has shared some surprising news - announcing Dolphin will be "coming soon" to Valve's Steam service in Q2 2023. You can even wishlist the free download right now.

When Dolphin launches as an early access game on the Steam Store, the team will share an article detailing the "process and features" of this particular version. Here's what the developers had to say about the initial announcement:

"We're pleased to finally tell the world of our experiment. This has been the product of many months of work, and we look forward to getting it into users' hands soon!"

It follows on from the same team receiving a Steam Deck ahead of release last year and trialing Dolphin on the unit with some exclusive titles.

Here's a bit about this version via Steam. It's also noted how "this app does not come with games" and requires you to "own an original copy of any game you want to use with Dolphin". This emulator will include support for 4K displays, modern controllers, netplay, is fully open source, and is once again a free download.