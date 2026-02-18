Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.
We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.
It's Day Five, and Gen V (or 5 if the Roman numerals are a bit fancy-pants for your tastes) is up, meaning 'mon from Unova and Pokémon Black & White and Black & White 2. Let's check in with Team NL for their underdog picks.
Let's crack on. We've got a chunky 156 new Pokémon this generation, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific Pokémon). As always, you can only choose one!
Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.
And if you missed Gens 1, 2, 3, or 4, those polls are still live: