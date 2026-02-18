Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

It's Day Five, and Gen V (or 5 if the Roman numerals are a bit fancy-pants for your tastes) is up, meaning 'mon from Unova and Pokémon Black & White and Black & White 2. Let's check in with Team NL for their underdog picks.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Vanilluxe I think most have come around a bit on Vanilluxe and the ice cream line over the years, but I remember the hate. I've always loved my double-scoop boy. Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Pidove Quite a few good ones, here. I do enjoy Throh, Sawk, and Krokorok, but not as much as adorably useless, 'forgetful' birds. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

Axew I don't think I've ever been as upset by a Pokémon evolution as I was when my Axew turned into Fraxure. Look how they massacred my boy. Jim Norman Staff Writer, Nintendo Life

Trubbish Initially, when I saw this one for the first time, I was a bit miffed about Game Freak just making new ones based on everyday items. A Pokémon made of rubbish? Pfft! But actually, once again I've grown to love its smelly little self. I'm sure there aren't many people who would choose Trubbish, but I quite like how unconventional it is. I guess I was won over by its little waddle, too. Mai Ladyman Video Producer, Nintendo Life

Let's crack on. We've got a chunky 156 new Pokémon this generation, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific Pokémon). As always, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Unova Pokémon (Gen 5)? Search: Victini Snivy Servine Serperior Tepig Pignite Emboar Oshawott Dewott Samurott Patrat Watchog Lillipup Herdier Stoutland Purrloin Liepard Pansage Simisage Pansear Simisear Panpour Simipour Munna Musharna Pidove Tranquill Unfezant Blitzle Zebstrika Roggenrola Boldore Gigalith Woobat Swoobat Drilbur Excadrill Audino Timburr Gurdurr Conkeldurr Tympole Palpitoad Seismitoad Throh Sawk Sewaddle Swadloon Leavanny Venipede Whirlipede Scolipede Cottonee Whimsicott Petilil Lilligant Basculin Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Darumaka Darmanitan Maractus Dwebble Crustle Scraggy Scrafty Sigilyph Yamask Cofagrigus Tirtouga Carracosta Archen Archeops Trubbish Garbodor Zorua Zoroark Minccino Cinccino Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Solosis Duosion Reuniclus Ducklett Swanna Vanillite Vanillish Vanilluxe Deerling Sawsbuck Emolga Karrablast Escavalier Foongus Amoonguss Frillish Jellicent Alomomola Joltik Galvantula Ferroseed Ferrothorn Klink Klang Klinklang Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Elgyem Beheeyem Litwick Lampent Chandelure Axew Fraxure Haxorus Cubchoo Beartic Cryogonal Shelmet Accelgor Stunfisk Mienfoo Mienshao Druddigon Golett Golurk Pawniard Bisharp Bouffalant Rufflet Braviary Vullaby Mandibuzz Heatmor Durant Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Larvesta Volcarona Cobalion Terrakion Virizion Tornadus Thundurus Reshiram Zekrom Landorus Kyurem Keldeo Meloetta Genesect Which is your favourite Unova Pokémon (Gen 5)? (299 votes) Victini 3 % Snivy 3 % Servine 0.3% Serperior 3 % Tepig 2 % Pignite 0% Emboar 0.7% Oshawott 5 % Dewott 0% Samurott 2 % Patrat 0% Watchog 0% Lillipup 0.3% Herdier 0% Stoutland 0% Purrloin 0% Liepard 0.3% Pansage 0% Simisage 0% Pansear 0% Simisear 0% Panpour 0% Simipour 0.3% Munna 0.3% Musharna 0.7% Pidove 0% Tranquill 0% Unfezant 0.3% Blitzle 0% Zebstrika 1 % Roggenrola 0% Boldore 0% Gigalith 0.7% Woobat 0% Swoobat 0.3% Drilbur 0% Excadrill 0.7% Audino 0.3% Timburr 0% Gurdurr 0% Conkeldurr 1 % Tympole 0% Palpitoad 0.3% Seismitoad 0.7% Throh 0% Sawk 0.3% Sewaddle 0% Swadloon 0% Leavanny 0.3% Venipede 0% Whirlipede 0.3% Scolipede 1 % Cottonee 0% Whimsicott 2 % Petilil 0% Lilligant 1 % Basculin 0% Sandile 1 % Krokorok 0.7% Krookodile 3 % Darumaka 1 % Darmanitan 0% Maractus 0.3% Dwebble 0.3% Crustle 0.3% Scraggy 2 % Scrafty 0.7% Sigilyph 0% Yamask 0% Cofagrigus 2 % Tirtouga 0% Carracosta 0% Archen 0% Archeops 0.7% Trubbish 1 % Garbodor 2 % Zorua 2 % Zoroark 4 % Minccino 0.3% Cinccino 0.7% Gothita 0% Gothorita 0.3% Gothitelle 0% Solosis 0% Duosion 0% Reuniclus 1 % Ducklett 0% Swanna 0% Vanillite 0% Vanillish 0.3% Vanilluxe 0% Deerling 0.7% Sawsbuck 0% Emolga 1 % Karrablast 0% Escavalier 0% Foongus 0.3% Amoonguss 0.3% Frillish 0% Jellicent 0% Alomomola 0% Joltik 1 % Galvantula 0.7% Ferroseed 0% Ferrothorn 0% Klink 0% Klang 0% Klinklang 0.3% Tynamo 0% Eelektrik 0% Eelektross 2 % Elgyem 0% Beheeyem 0.3% Litwick 0.3% Lampent 0% Chandelure 10 % Axew 1 % Fraxure 0% Haxorus 2 % Cubchoo 0% Beartic 0.7% Cryogonal 0.7% Shelmet 0% Accelgor 0% Stunfisk 0.3% Mienfoo 0% Mienshao 1 % Druddigon 0% Golett 0% Golurk 3 % Pawniard 0% Bisharp 1 % Bouffalant 0% Rufflet 0% Braviary 2 % Vullaby 0% Mandibuzz 0.7% Heatmor 0% Durant 0% Deino 0.3% Zweilous 0% Hydreigon 2 % Larvesta 0% Volcarona 3 % Cobalion 0.3% Terrakion 0.3% Virizion 0% Tornadus 0% Thundurus 0% Reshiram 0.3% Zekrom 4 % Landorus 0.3% Kyurem 0.3% Keldeo 0.7% Meloetta 1 % Genesect 1 %

Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

And if you missed Gens 1, 2, 3, or 4, those polls are still live:

