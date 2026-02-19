Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.
We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.
It's the sixth day, and Gen VI has arrived, which means we're looking at a slighter selection of new Pokémon that came along in Pokémon X & Y. Before voting, let's see which underdogs Team NL has in mind.
So, let's get six-y. Only 72 new 'mon today, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific Pokémon). As you should know by now, you can only choose one!
Which is your favourite Kalos Pokémon (Gen 6)? (358 votes)
Chespin2%
Quilladin0%
Chesnaught2%
Fennekin2%
Braixen2%
Delphox1%
Froakie1%
Frogadier0%
Greninja16%
Bunnelby0%
Diggersby0.6%
Fletchling0.3%
Fletchinder0.3%
Talonflame4%
Scatterbug0%
Spewpa0.3%
Vivillon1%
Litleo0.3%
Pyroar0.6%
Flabébé0.3%
Floette0.8%
Florges0.6%
Skiddo0%
Gogoat0.3%
Pancham1%
Pangoro2%
Furfrou0.6%
Espurr0.6%
Meowstic1%
Honedge0.8%
Doublade0.8%
Aegislash6%
Spritzee0%
Aromatisse0.3%
Swirlix0%
Slurpuff0.3%
Inkay0.3%
Malamar4%
Binacle0.3%
Barbaracle0.6%
Skrelp0%
Dragalge2%
Clauncher0%
Clawitzer0.6%
Helioptile0.3%
Heliolisk0.8%
Tyrunt0%
Tyrantrum4%
Amaura0.3%
Aurorus1%
Sylveon6%
Hawlucha3%
Dedenne2%
Carbink0%
Goomy2%
Sliggoo0%
Goodra3%
Klefki1%
Phantump0.6%
Trevenant1%
Pumpkaboo1%
Gourgeist0.3%
Bergmite0%
Avalugg0.3%
Noibat0.6%
Noivern4%
Xerneas2%
Yveltal2%
Zygarde2%
Diancie2%
Hoopa1%
Volcanion0.6%
Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.
And if you missed Gens 2, 3, 4, or 5, those polls are still live: