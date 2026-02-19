Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

It's the sixth day, and Gen VI has arrived, which means we're looking at a slighter selection of new Pokémon that came along in Pokémon X & Y. Before voting, let's see which underdogs Team NL has in mind.

Heliolisk Somehow, I've managed to avoid picking a lizard 'mon — and I love a fictional lizard. That ends today with Heliolisk and his frilled neck. I miss my Custard... Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Hawlucha As you'll know if you've seen any of my previous picks, I'm partial to ornithological 'mon, and do they get any better than Hawlucha? Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

Goomy Me? Picking a weird, squishy little guy? What are the odds? Jim Norman Staff Writer, Nintendo Life

So, let's get six-y. Only 72 new 'mon today, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific Pokémon). As you should know by now, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Kalos Pokémon (Gen 6)? Search: Chespin Quilladin Chesnaught Fennekin Braixen Delphox Froakie Frogadier Greninja Bunnelby Diggersby Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Litleo Pyroar Flabébé Floette Florges Skiddo Gogoat Pancham Pangoro Furfrou Espurr Meowstic Honedge Doublade Aegislash Spritzee Aromatisse Swirlix Slurpuff Inkay Malamar Binacle Barbaracle Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Helioptile Heliolisk Tyrunt Tyrantrum Amaura Aurorus Sylveon Hawlucha Dedenne Carbink Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Klefki Phantump Trevenant Pumpkaboo Gourgeist Bergmite Avalugg Noibat Noivern Xerneas Yveltal Zygarde Diancie Hoopa Volcanion Which is your favourite Kalos Pokémon (Gen 6)? (358 votes) Chespin 2 % Quilladin 0% Chesnaught 2 % Fennekin 2 % Braixen 2 % Delphox 1 % Froakie 1 % Frogadier 0% Greninja 16 % Bunnelby 0% Diggersby 0.6% Fletchling 0.3% Fletchinder 0.3% Talonflame 4 % Scatterbug 0% Spewpa 0.3% Vivillon 1 % Litleo 0.3% Pyroar 0.6% Flabébé 0.3% Floette 0.8% Florges 0.6% Skiddo 0% Gogoat 0.3% Pancham 1 % Pangoro 2 % Furfrou 0.6% Espurr 0.6% Meowstic 1 % Honedge 0.8% Doublade 0.8% Aegislash 6 % Spritzee 0% Aromatisse 0.3% Swirlix 0% Slurpuff 0.3% Inkay 0.3% Malamar 4 % Binacle 0.3% Barbaracle 0.6% Skrelp 0% Dragalge 2 % Clauncher 0% Clawitzer 0.6% Helioptile 0.3% Heliolisk 0.8% Tyrunt 0% Tyrantrum 4 % Amaura 0.3% Aurorus 1 % Sylveon 6 % Hawlucha 3 % Dedenne 2 % Carbink 0% Goomy 2 % Sliggoo 0% Goodra 3 % Klefki 1 % Phantump 0.6% Trevenant 1 % Pumpkaboo 1 % Gourgeist 0.3% Bergmite 0% Avalugg 0.3% Noibat 0.6% Noivern 4 % Xerneas 2 % Yveltal 2 % Zygarde 2 % Diancie 2 % Hoopa 1 % Volcanion 0.6%

Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

