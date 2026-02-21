Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

It's the penultimate Gen before we're up to date (at least at the time of writing), with Sword and Shield and Legends: Arceus' selection to peruse at your leisure. Before we dive in, let's catch up with Team NL for their hot underdog picks.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Sneasler I think a lot of people are going to forget that Legends: Arceus is a Gen 8 game. And as a big Weavile fan, I still love this regional evolution of Sneasel. Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Dreepy Those eyes, and I enjoy the mantis/puppy vibes. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

Snom This week, I learnt that Snom's spikes are, in fact, sharp icicles. I'd still take that risk for a hug. Jim Norman Staff Writer, Nintendo Life

Moving right along, we've got 96 Pocket Monsters this time, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific Pokémon). As ever, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Galar/Hisui Pokémon (Gen 8)? Search: Grookey Thwackey Rillaboom Scorbunny Raboot Cinderace Sobble Drizzile Inteleon Skwovet Greedent Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Blipbug Dottler Orbeetle Nickit Thievul Gossifleur Eldegoss Wooloo Dubwool Chewtle Drednaw Yamper Boltund Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Applin Flapple Appletun Silicobra Sandaconda Cramorant Arrokuda Barraskewda Toxel Toxtricity Sizzlipede Centiskorch Clobbopus Grapploct Sinistea Polteageist Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Obstagoon Perrserker Cursola Sirfetch'd Mr. Rime Runerigus Milcery Alcremie Falinks Pincurchin Snom Frosmoth Stonjourner Eiscue Indeedee Morpeko Cufant Copperajah Dracozolt Arctozolt Dracovish Arctovish Duraludon Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Zacian Zamazenta Eternatus Kubfu Urshifu Zarude Regieleki Regidrago Glastrier Spectrier Calyrex Wyrdeer Kleavor Ursaluna Basculegion Sneasler Overqwil Enamorus Which is your favourite Galar/Hisui Pokémon (Gen 8)? (145 votes) Grookey 0.7% Thwackey 0% Rillaboom 0% Scorbunny 5 % Raboot 0% Cinderace 6 % Sobble 0% Drizzile 0.7% Inteleon 2 % Skwovet 0.7% Greedent 0% Rookidee 0% Corvisquire 0% Corviknight 10 % Blipbug 0% Dottler 0% Orbeetle 0.7% Nickit 0% Thievul 0% Gossifleur 0% Eldegoss 0% Wooloo 1 % Dubwool 0% Chewtle 0% Drednaw 0% Yamper 2 % Boltund 0% Rolycoly 0% Carkol 0% Coalossal 0.7% Applin 0% Flapple 0.7% Appletun 5 % Silicobra 0% Sandaconda 0% Cramorant 0.7% Arrokuda 0% Barraskewda 0% Toxel 0% Toxtricity 5 % Sizzlipede 0% Centiskorch 1 % Clobbopus 0% Grapploct 0% Sinistea 0% Polteageist 2 % Hatenna 0% Hattrem 0% Hatterene 0.7% Impidimp 0.7% Morgrem 0.7% Grimmsnarl 4 % Obstagoon 0.7% Perrserker 1 % Cursola 0% Sirfetch'd 3 % Mr. Rime 0.7% Runerigus 0.7% Milcery 0% Alcremie 2 % Falinks 6 % Pincurchin 0% Snom 3 % Frosmoth 4 % Stonjourner 0% Eiscue 0% Indeedee 0% Morpeko 1 % Cufant 0% Copperajah 0% Dracozolt 0.7% Arctozolt 0% Dracovish 3 % Arctovish 0% Duraludon 0.7% Dreepy 0% Drakloak 0% Dragapult 6 % Zacian 3 % Zamazenta 0.7% Eternatus 1 % Kubfu 1 % Urshifu 3 % Zarude 0% Regieleki 0% Regidrago 0.7% Glastrier 0% Spectrier 0% Calyrex 0% Wyrdeer 0% Kleavor 1 % Ursaluna 3 % Basculegion 0% Sneasler 0.7% Overqwil 0.7% Enamorus 0%

Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for the final generation tomorrow as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

And if you missed Gens 4, 5, 6, or 7, those polls are still live:

