Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.
We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.
It's the penultimate Gen before we're up to date (at least at the time of writing), with Sword and Shield and Legends: Arceus' selection to peruse at your leisure. Before we dive in, let's catch up with Team NL for their hot underdog picks.
Moving right along, we've got 96 Pocket Monsters this time, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific Pokémon). As ever, you can only choose one!
Which is your favourite Galar/Hisui Pokémon (Gen 8)? (145 votes)
Grookey0.7%
Thwackey0%
Rillaboom0%
Scorbunny5%
Raboot0%
Cinderace6%
Sobble0%
Drizzile0.7%
Inteleon2%
Skwovet0.7%
Greedent0%
Rookidee0%
Corvisquire0%
Corviknight10%
Blipbug0%
Dottler0%
Orbeetle0.7%
Nickit0%
Thievul0%
Gossifleur0%
Eldegoss0%
Wooloo1%
Dubwool0%
Chewtle0%
Drednaw0%
Yamper2%
Boltund0%
Rolycoly0%
Carkol0%
Coalossal0.7%
Applin0%
Flapple0.7%
Appletun5%
Silicobra0%
Sandaconda0%
Cramorant0.7%
Arrokuda0%
Barraskewda0%
Toxel0%
Toxtricity5%
Sizzlipede0%
Centiskorch1%
Clobbopus0%
Grapploct0%
Sinistea0%
Polteageist2%
Hatenna0%
Hattrem0%
Hatterene0.7%
Impidimp0.7%
Morgrem0.7%
Grimmsnarl4%
Obstagoon0.7%
Perrserker1%
Cursola0%
Sirfetch'd3%
Mr. Rime0.7%
Runerigus0.7%
Milcery0%
Alcremie2%
Falinks6%
Pincurchin0%
Snom3%
Frosmoth4%
Stonjourner0%
Eiscue0%
Indeedee0%
Morpeko1%
Cufant0%
Copperajah0%
Dracozolt0.7%
Arctozolt0%
Dracovish3%
Arctovish0%
Duraludon0.7%
Dreepy0%
Drakloak0%
Dragapult6%
Zacian3%
Zamazenta0.7%
Eternatus1%
Kubfu1%
Urshifu3%
Zarude0%
Regieleki0%
Regidrago0.7%
Glastrier0%
Spectrier0%
Calyrex0%
Wyrdeer0%
Kleavor1%
Ursaluna3%
Basculegion0%
Sneasler0.7%
Overqwil0.7%
Enamorus0%
Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for the final generation tomorrow as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.
