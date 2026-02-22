HYYAAGGHH! *cough*, Sorry about that. Hello there, folks! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

That little Hylian slip-up might be a hint of things to come, but first, let's take a look at what happened last time, when a trio of covers for the Game Boy Color's Rayman went head-to-head (to-head). The votes were pretty evenly split, but it was the red European cover that walked away with 49% and the win. The green North American variant followed behind with 31%, while Japan brought up the rear with 21%.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

With The Legend of Zelda series celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend, we're taking a look at the only BAB contender we haven't touched on before: Link's Awakening. Now yes, BAB fans, we did look at the GBC's DX version back in 2019, but the OG release came with regional covers of its own, don't you know.

Europe and North America went down the same route this time, so we've got a duel between East and West. Let's crack this egg open!