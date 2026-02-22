Zelda: Link's Awakening - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

HYYAAGGHH! *cough*, Sorry about that. Hello there, folks! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

That little Hylian slip-up might be a hint of things to come, but first, let's take a look at what happened last time, when a trio of covers for the Game Boy Color's Rayman went head-to-head (to-head). The votes were pretty evenly split, but it was the red European cover that walked away with 49% and the win. The green North American variant followed behind with 31%, while Japan brought up the rear with 21%.

With The Legend of Zelda series celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend, we're taking a look at the only BAB contender we haven't touched on before: Link's Awakening. Now yes, BAB fans, we did look at the GBC's DX version back in 2019, but the OG release came with regional covers of its own, don't you know.

Europe and North America went down the same route this time, so we've got a duel between East and West. Let's crack this egg open!

North America / Europe

Zelda: Link's Awakening - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

We'll admit, this design is very similar to what you'll find for the GBC version in North America, but it's worth checking out again, all the same. It's a classic format for the series, with the title and sword/shield symbol pasted against a gold-y beige backdrop. Perhaps not the most stunning design out there, but it has become somewhat synonymous with Zelda over the years.

Japan

Zelda: Link's Awakening - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Much like the DX version, the Japanese variant for the original GB release swaps in original art of Link, Marin and Tarin against the backdrop of Koholint Island. Link's springing into action in this one, leaping through the air with his sword held aloft, while the other pair lounge around behind. It's bright, fun, and colourful — an almighty departure from the Western cover, no?

