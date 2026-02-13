27th February marks the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan, but this year's event is an extra special one: the Pokémon series is turning 30 years old.
Yes, that little RPG about catching cute and not-so-cute monsters and doing battle with your pals has been going for three entire decades. In that time, it's evolved from mere gaming phenomenon that rejuvenated interest in Nintendo's Game Boy seven years after it launched to the world's biggest media property.
'If in doubt, stick a Pikachu in/on it' probably isn't a mantra at The Pokémon Company, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it is, given the proliferation of that particular 'mon across every facet of the franchise. The series' success, though, goes well beyond the near-universal appeal of the electric yellow mega mouse who became its mascot.
Anyone who's ever been a Pokémon fan has a story that sticks in their mind; a particular Pocket Monster you caught and named, a story moment that stuck with you, a tense, skin-of-your-teeth battle you triumphed in, or a more personal memory about where you were in your own life's story while playing Pokémon.
Or maybe something outside the games entirely! With the anime, TCG, and the wider world of Pikachu and co., it's become so much more than just the games.
With the anniversary approaching, we're asking you to send in your Pokémon memories for a special feature we'll publish in a few weeks. Over 30 years, we're positive you've got hundreds of memories you hold near and dear, and we'd love to highlight them on the site.
Now, Red/Green/Blue/Yellow recollections are more than welcome, but we want to hear from you whenever you jumped on the Pokéwagon, whether you were there with your DMG-01 Day One, hopped aboard with a dual-screen console, got into the series more recently on Switch, or anywhere in between.
If you'd like to contribute and be in with a chance of having your memory shared, check out the submission instructions below. Remember, short and sweet is the name of the game! (Actually, Pokémon Short & Sweet... y'know, that's not bad.)
Nintendo Life Pokémon Memories submission guidelines
- 100 words, maximum - We'd like to feature as many as possible in the finished article, so please keep things concise! (Remember, 100 is the max - it can be shorter!)
- Don't go crazy with multiple submissions - You've likely got many, many memories from playing this series, but please just pick the best one.
- Remember, we can't pick 'em all! - We imagine we'll have a lot to choose from, so please understand if yours doesn't feature in the finished article. We will be reading 'em all, though!
- Submissions close on Friday 20th February 2026 - Make sure to get your message sent before the weekend arrives!
How to send a Pokémon Memory
- Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Pokémon Memories" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted submission into the appropriate box, hit send, and boom — you're done!
We're looking forward to reading about your memories. We've got lots of things planned leading up to 'Pokémon Day 2026', so keep an eye out for Pokémoaaar soon.
Will give it some thought and maybe make a submission myself - regardless, pretty cool idea (in general and even more so as a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary) and I'm looking forward to seeing what others' Pokémon memories are at the very least!
I remember with Pokémon Blue, I called Nintendo because my GameBoy Pocket screen would randomly jump around.
The lady on the phone was very nice, she didn't know how to help though. Suggested I send it in for repairs, which I didn't want to do.
I later figured out it was because a Pokémon in my party was poisoned. Shaking stopped when it fainted 🤣
I remember my first Pokemon I ever caught like it was yesterday:
I woke up early one morning when I was 15 in a small little town in Southern Nippon. My mom was the only one home and already cooking up some breakfast. She was getting everything setup for my new chapter of life that was to unfold that day.
After breakfast, I met up with my uncle at the local Laboratory that was setup to help study and learn more about Pokemon. It was at this time that catching and training Pokemon was becoming a new way to promote agriculture, technology, travel, and defense from the outside world or other organizations that were using these pocket monsters for their own "evil" agendas.
Anyways... after meeting with my uncle, I decided to head out north of town as I had pocketed a couple Poke balls of my own over the years. A couple were fairly new, but I had one that I had with me since I was 5. It was special to me because my Father had gifted it to me before he left for the War.
This ball had etchings on it and had a metallic blue color rather than the new standard red. It's catch rating was also inferior to the newer Poke balls that have been in circulation for the past couple of years.
I started weeding through some tall brush the was off the beaten path of Route 1. When fanning through some of the grass blades I heard something dangerous heading for me.
"Psy!!!" The brush was becoming restless in front of me as something was heading fast in my direction. "Psy!" As this creature gained closer and closer its cry was getting louder and louder. I stumbled backwards a bit in the brush and fell on my hind. I reached in my bag and searched rapidly for something to distract this creature with when my hand landed on the etched, blue ball.
Just then... the grass in front of me cleared away before my eyes... the bottom half of each blade lay maybe two feet off the ground while the top halves were cleaved and floated away... a harsh breeze whipped my face as I saw the silvery glow of what appeared to be a bug Pokemon's scythe slashing just inches in front of my face.
Without hesitation, I threw the ball I had in my hand just as a quick defense reaction hoping to thwart or distract this creature from endangering my life. The ball made contact with the face of the monster...
White light appeared... was I dead?!
And then disappeared with the creature now seemingly gone...
The ball!!! It captured it inside?!!? The ball stayed in position in the air for a mere moment before falling to the brush below. I couldn't see it completely as it was covered by a couple feet of the now-trimmed brush.
I cautiously moved forward spreading the blades in front of me so I could visualize what the ball was doing.
The light on the front of it was glowing a soft dim light... and it wiggled!! Oh no!! I need to run!! It's going to break free!! I'm so dead!!
I stumbled again backward as I was getting ready to flee.... but I was entranced by what this ball was doing. The creature did not break free. There were some subtle noises the ball was making as it wiggled every so often. I was probably observing this new phenomenon to me for what seemed like an hour.
Then... it stopped? The ball stopped moving. And the light went out. I then heard a slight locking mechanism take place.
I caught it!!! Omg I actually caught it!!! I was so suredly going to die just then but I caught it!!!
I have to leave... this is dangerous. I quickly gathered up the ball and threw it in my front pants pocket.
I then scurried back to my uncle as I was sure he would be able to tell me what just happened. My heart was racing so rapidly and yet my eyes were flooding over with absolute joy.
I just caught my very first Pokemon.
This will always be my favorite memory in my long history of Pokemon.
"Send us your pocket monster memories."
Easy......Easy.....Easy..........
Be careful what you ask for!
