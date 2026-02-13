27th February marks the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan, but this year's event is an extra special one: the Pokémon series is turning 30 years old.

Yes, that little RPG about catching cute and not-so-cute monsters and doing battle with your pals has been going for three entire decades. In that time, it's evolved from mere gaming phenomenon that rejuvenated interest in Nintendo's Game Boy seven years after it launched to the world's biggest media property.

'If in doubt, stick a Pikachu in/on it' probably isn't a mantra at The Pokémon Company, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it is, given the proliferation of that particular 'mon across every facet of the franchise. The series' success, though, goes well beyond the near-universal appeal of the electric yellow mega mouse who became its mascot.

Anyone who's ever been a Pokémon fan has a story that sticks in their mind; a particular Pocket Monster you caught and named, a story moment that stuck with you, a tense, skin-of-your-teeth battle you triumphed in, or a more personal memory about where you were in your own life's story while playing Pokémon.

Or maybe something outside the games entirely! With the anime, TCG, and the wider world of Pikachu and co., it's become so much more than just the games.

With the anniversary approaching, we're asking you to send in your Pokémon memories for a special feature we'll publish in a few weeks. Over 30 years, we're positive you've got hundreds of memories you hold near and dear, and we'd love to highlight them on the site.

Now, Red/Green/Blue/Yellow recollections are more than welcome, but we want to hear from you whenever you jumped on the Pokéwagon, whether you were there with your DMG-01 Day One, hopped aboard with a dual-screen console, got into the series more recently on Switch, or anywhere in between.

If you'd like to contribute and be in with a chance of having your memory shared, check out the submission instructions below. Remember, short and sweet is the name of the game! (Actually, Pokémon Short & Sweet... y'know, that's not bad.)

Nintendo Life Pokémon Memories submission guidelines

100 words, maximum - We'd like to feature as many as possible in the finished article, so please keep things concise! (Remember, 100 is the max - it can be shorter!)

- We'd like to feature as many as possible in the finished article, so please keep things concise! (Remember, 100 is the max - it can be shorter!) Don't go crazy with multiple submissions - You've likely got many, many memories from playing this series, but please just pick the best one.

- You've likely got many, many memories from playing this series, but please just pick the best one. Remember, we can't pick 'em all! - We imagine we'll have a lot to choose from, so please understand if yours doesn't feature in the finished article. We will be reading 'em all, though!

- We imagine we'll have a lot to choose from, so please understand if yours doesn't feature in the finished article. We will be reading 'em all, though! Submissions close on Friday 20th February 2026 - Make sure to get your message sent before the weekend arrives!

How to send a Pokémon Memory

Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Pokémon Memories" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted submission into the appropriate box, hit send, and boom — you're done!

We're looking forward to reading about your memories. We've got lots of things planned leading up to 'Pokémon Day 2026', so keep an eye out for Pokémoaaar soon.