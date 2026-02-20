Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

And on the seventh day, Arceus created Gen VI and the new monsters that arrived in Pokémon (Ultra) Sun & (Ultra) Moon. Before you pick your favourites, let's get Team NL's take on Alola's forgotten 'mons.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Pallosand C'mon guys, a ghost sandcastle. Do you really need more convincing of the underrated brilliance of Pallosand than that? Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Turtonator I tried to resist, but he just kept coming back. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

Rockruff My beloved little pup is the spitting image of Rockruff, so I was always going to be slightly biased this gen. Jim Norman Staff Writer, Nintendo Life

So, let's see who's a lucky 7. Below you'll find 88 fresh Pokémon, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific one). And as always, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Alola Pokémon (Gen 7)? Search: Rowlet Dartrix Decidueye Litten Torracat Incineroar Popplio Brionne Primarina Pikipek Trumbeak Toucannon Yungoos Gumshoos Grubbin Charjabug Vikavolt Crabrawler Crabominable Oricorio Cutiefly Ribombee Rockruff Lycanroc Wishiwashi Mareanie Toxapex Mudbray Mudsdale Dewpider Araquanid Fomantis Lurantis Morelull Shiinotic Salandit Salazzle Stufful Bewear Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Comfey Oranguru Passimian Wimpod Golisopod Sandygast Palossand Pyukumuku Type: Null Silvally Minior Komala Turtonator Togedemaru Mimikyu Bruxish Drampa Dhelmise Jangmo-o Hakamo-o Kommo-o Tapu Koko Tapu Lele Tapu Bulu Tapu Fini Cosmog Cosmoem Solgaleo Lunala Nihilego Buzzwole Pheromosa Xurkitree Celesteela Kartana Guzzlord Necrozma Magearna Marshadow Poipole Naganadel Stakataka Blacephalon Zeraora Meltan Melmetal Which is your favourite Alola Pokémon (Gen 7)? (367 votes) Rowlet 11 % Dartrix 0.8% Decidueye 10 % Litten 2 % Torracat 0% Incineroar 5 % Popplio 2 % Brionne 0% Primarina 4 % Pikipek 0% Trumbeak 0% Toucannon 1 % Yungoos 0% Gumshoos 0% Grubbin 0% Charjabug 0.8% Vikavolt 2 % Crabrawler 0.3% Crabominable 0% Oricorio 0.8% Cutiefly 0.5% Ribombee 2 % Rockruff 1 % Lycanroc 5 % Wishiwashi 0.8% Mareanie 0% Toxapex 1 % Mudbray 0.3% Mudsdale 1 % Dewpider 0% Araquanid 0.8% Fomantis 0% Lurantis 0.5% Morelull 0% Shiinotic 0% Salandit 0.3% Salazzle 2 % Stufful 0.8% Bewear 0.5% Bounsweet 0% Steenee 0.5% Tsareena 0.8% Comfey 0% Oranguru 0.3% Passimian 0.3% Wimpod 0% Golisopod 2 % Sandygast 0.5% Palossand 2 % Pyukumuku 0.3% Type: Null 0.8% Silvally 1 % Minior 1 % Komala 0.3% Turtonator 0.5% Togedemaru 0% Mimikyu 12 % Bruxish 0.5% Drampa 0.5% Dhelmise 2 % Jangmo-o 0% Hakamo-o 0% Kommo-o 0.8% Tapu Koko 0.5% Tapu Lele 0.3% Tapu Bulu 0% Tapu Fini 0% Cosmog 0.3% Cosmoem 0.3% Solgaleo 3 % Lunala 2 % Nihilego 0.5% Buzzwole 0.3% Pheromosa 0% Xurkitree 1 % Celesteela 0% Kartana 0.3% Guzzlord 0.5% Necrozma 1 % Magearna 0.3% Marshadow 2 % Poipole 0% Naganadel 0% Stakataka 0.5% Blacephalon 0.5% Zeraora 3 % Meltan 0.8% Melmetal 1 %

Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for the final two generations as we cruise ever closer to Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

And if you missed Gens 3, 4, 5, or 6, those polls are still live:

