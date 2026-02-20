Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.
We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.
And on the seventh day, Arceus created Gen VI and the new monsters that arrived in Pokémon (Ultra) Sun & (Ultra) Moon. Before you pick your favourites, let's get Team NL's take on Alola's forgotten 'mons.
So, let's see who's a lucky 7. Below you'll find 88 fresh Pokémon, listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific one). And as always, you can only choose one!
Which is your favourite Alola Pokémon (Gen 7)? (367 votes)
Rowlet11%
Dartrix0.8%
Decidueye10%
Litten2%
Torracat0%
Incineroar5%
Popplio2%
Brionne0%
Primarina4%
Pikipek0%
Trumbeak0%
Toucannon1%
Yungoos0%
Gumshoos0%
Grubbin0%
Charjabug0.8%
Vikavolt2%
Crabrawler0.3%
Crabominable0%
Oricorio0.8%
Cutiefly0.5%
Ribombee2%
Rockruff1%
Lycanroc5%
Wishiwashi0.8%
Mareanie0%
Toxapex1%
Mudbray0.3%
Mudsdale1%
Dewpider0%
Araquanid0.8%
Fomantis0%
Lurantis0.5%
Morelull0%
Shiinotic0%
Salandit0.3%
Salazzle2%
Stufful0.8%
Bewear0.5%
Bounsweet0%
Steenee0.5%
Tsareena0.8%
Comfey0%
Oranguru0.3%
Passimian0.3%
Wimpod0%
Golisopod2%
Sandygast0.5%
Palossand2%
Pyukumuku0.3%
Type: Null0.8%
Silvally1%
Minior1%
Komala0.3%
Turtonator0.5%
Togedemaru0%
Mimikyu12%
Bruxish0.5%
Drampa0.5%
Dhelmise2%
Jangmo-o0%
Hakamo-o0%
Kommo-o0.8%
Tapu Koko0.5%
Tapu Lele0.3%
Tapu Bulu0%
Tapu Fini0%
Cosmog0.3%
Cosmoem0.3%
Solgaleo3%
Lunala2%
Nihilego0.5%
Buzzwole0.3%
Pheromosa0%
Xurkitree1%
Celesteela0%
Kartana0.3%
Guzzlord0.5%
Necrozma1%
Magearna0.3%
Marshadow2%
Poipole0%
Naganadel0%
Stakataka0.5%
Blacephalon0.5%
Zeraora3%
Meltan0.8%
Melmetal1%
Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for the final two generations as we cruise ever closer to Pokémon's 30th anniversary.
