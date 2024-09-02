Have you spent your weekend solving the mystery of Emio? Well, if you have, then we want to know what you think of the brand new Famicom Detective Club title, Emio -The Smiling Man.

No one expected a sequel 30+ years after the original, but then again, no one expected the 2021 remakes. We love it when Nintendo gets unpredictable. The marketing alone for Emio: The Smiling Man deserves a gold star. And, amazingly, the game was only announced weeks ago, and we're already sitting here playing it!

Our ever-present, ever-excellent PJ O'Reilly reviewed the game for us and gave it a respectable 7/10; he called it "an intriguing and stylish mystery" with excellent characters and writing, but that "... it's just a shame there's not a little more modernisation or refinement mechanically to make for a smoother experience."

At the time of writing this, the game is sitting at a Metascore of 76 over on Metacritic based on 45 reviews, which is "Generally Favourable". We know that visual novels have their niche, and it seems like fans are really enjoying this — time to find out if that's the case.

It's time for you, dear readers, to let us know what score you'd give Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. It doesn't matter if you've only played through a few chapters or if you've already solved the mystery and uncovered the killer, you can rate the game out of 10 using the poll below. And with all reader rankings at Nintendo Life, if you change your mind, you can change your score at any time. Or you can wait until you've beaten the game and come and score it then. It's all up to you.

What score would you give Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch)?

Thanks for voting. Feel free to let us know your thoughts with more depth than a mere number, and whether you want to see more from Famicom Detective Club in the comments.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club for Nintendo Switch
