Have you spent your weekend solving the mystery of Emio? Well, if you have, then we want to know what you think of the brand new Famicom Detective Club title, Emio -The Smiling Man.
No one expected a sequel 30+ years after the original, but then again, no one expected the 2021 remakes. We love it when Nintendo gets unpredictable. The marketing alone for Emio: The Smiling Man deserves a gold star. And, amazingly, the game was only announced weeks ago, and we're already sitting here playing it!
Our ever-present, ever-excellent PJ O'Reilly reviewed the game for us and gave it a respectable 7/10; he called it "an intriguing and stylish mystery" with excellent characters and writing, but that "... it's just a shame there's not a little more modernisation or refinement mechanically to make for a smoother experience."