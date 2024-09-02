At the time of writing this, the game is sitting at a Metascore of 76 over on Metacritic based on 45 reviews, which is "Generally Favourable". We know that visual novels have their niche, and it seems like fans are really enjoying this — time to find out if that's the case.

It's time for you, dear readers, to let us know what score you'd give Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. It doesn't matter if you've only played through a few chapters or if you've already solved the mystery and uncovered the killer, you can rate the game out of 10 using the poll below. And with all reader rankings at Nintendo Life, if you change your mind, you can change your score at any time. Or you can wait until you've beaten the game and come and score it then. It's all up to you.

What score would you give Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch)? (17 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 12 % 9 - Excellent 29 % 8 - Great 24 % 7 - Good 12 % 6 - Not Bad 6 % 5 - Average 0% 4 - Poor 12 % 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 6 %

Thanks for voting. Feel free to let us know your thoughts with more depth than a mere number, and whether you want to see more from Famicom Detective Club in the comments.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.