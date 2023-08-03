Since the previous update in May '23, the Switch sold a further 3.91 million units, bringing sales up from 125.62 million to the current figure of 129.52 million. Realistically, if the Switch is to surpass the PS2 in the near term, it will need to maintain a momentum of around 4 million units sold per quarter over the course of the next 18-24 months.

Maintaining such momentum is going to be an exceptionally tough task, particularly when you consider that Nintendo itself doesn't really have anything of any note launching for the system until Detective Pikachu Returns and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October '23. Mario is a heavy hitter, of course, but with so many Switches already out there, we wonder (ha!) if the new 2D platformer will have the same impressive effect on hardware sales as Tears of the Kingdom. The Holiday period for 2023 is going to prove crucial and Nintendo will want to really maximise its sales with console bundles and potential discounts for Black Friday and Boxing Day.

Speaking of discounts, though, will Nintendo introduce a permanent discount for the Switch? That would certainly boost the number of units sold, but we're not so sure. The company will be keen to maintain profit margins and isn't likely to reduce them for the sake of chasing a record that isn't particularly important to its bottom line. At the very least, we can't see a discount happening until the release of the eventual successor (which, if rumours are to be believed, may launch in the second half of 2024). This, coupled with some strong bundle offers and the existence of a brand new 2D Mario title, may be just what the Switch needs to claw its way to towards the sales records of the DS and PS2.

At the end of the day, does it really matter? Of course not. Switch is an excellent, wildly successful console and it makes zero difference if the system reaches this sales milestone or not. Is it fun to discuss? Absolutely! Let us know in the polls below if you think Switch has a hope of hitting 155 million sales before — or after, even — its successor arrives.

Will the Switch's lifetime sales surpass the DS and PS2? Yes, easily! Yes, but not before the next Nintendo console launches Possibly, with some aggressive bundles and discounts I honestly couldn't say I'm doubtful No way, not this late in the game! Will the Switch's lifetime sales surpass the DS and PS2? (156 votes) Yes, easily! 11 % Yes, but not before the next Nintendo console launches 20 % Possibly, with some aggressive bundles and discounts 38 % I honestly couldn't say 4 % I'm doubtful 19 % No way, not this late in the game! 8 %