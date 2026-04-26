Hello chums, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Professor Layton and Pandora's Box for the Nintendo DS. It was a surprisingly close race, but in the end, Europe managed to take the win with 41% of the vote. Japan claimed second place with 31%, and North America trailed with 28%. Well done, Europe!

This week, as we inch toward the launch of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, we thought we'd go back to one of the dino's more obscure titles for the GBA: Yoshi's Universal Gravitation, or Yoshi Topsy-Turvy in the US.

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Originally launched in 2004 in Japan before moving West in 2005, Universal Gravitation utilised a built-in sensor to tilt the game's environment. It received some middling reviews at the time, but you have to commend the originality. We also have a proper three-way brawl this week, so let's get to it.