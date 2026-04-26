Yoshi's Universal Gravitation - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello chums, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Professor Layton and Pandora's Box for the Nintendo DS. It was a surprisingly close race, but in the end, Europe managed to take the win with 41% of the vote. Japan claimed second place with 31%, and North America trailed with 28%. Well done, Europe!

This week, as we inch toward the launch of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, we thought we'd go back to one of the dino's more obscure titles for the GBA: Yoshi's Universal Gravitation, or Yoshi Topsy-Turvy in the US.

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Originally launched in 2004 in Japan before moving West in 2005, Universal Gravitation utilised a built-in sensor to tilt the game's environment. It received some middling reviews at the time, but you have to commend the originality. We also have a proper three-way brawl this week, so let's get to it.

Europe

Yoshi's Universal Gravitation - EU
Image: Nintendo / MobyGames

Europe's approach is probably the more action-packed of the bunch, featuring Yoshi and a whole bunch of bad guys careening down a slope. Even Bowser's joining in the fun!

It's a colourful piece, and we just can't get over the game's title: Yoshi's Universal Gravitation. How cool!

North America

Yoshi Topsy-Turvy - NA
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

What's the deal, America? Yoshi Topsy-Turvy? Come on, we all know that just doesn't sound as good as Yoshi's Universal Gravitation. Anyway... This design takes on a more abstract approach, with the enemies featured in the European background relegated to an arrow at the bottom.

We like the texture used for the background though. That's nice.

Japan

Yoshi's Universal Gravitation - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Japan's design is actually quite similar to North America's, utilising a similar colour scheme. Naturally, it's using the region's landscape boxes to great effect, adding in more character artwork to fill the scene. Bowser, for example, is back – well, sort of.

Also, look how they integrated Yoshi into the actual title text. Adorable!

Which region got the best Yoshi's Universal Gravitation box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!