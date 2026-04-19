Hmm, this week's Box Art Brawl reminds me of a puzzle...
Before we get to the answer, however, let's recap what went down last time. It was a good old one-on-one for NSO newbie Mendel Palace, with North America facing off against Japan. While the contest was a close one, the Western design just cinched it, taking 53% of the vote and leaving Japan with 47%.
After last week's updated look at the latest Layton, we thought it was about time to throw it back to the original DS trilogy, specifically, the second entry: Professor Layton and Pandora's Box (or Diabolical Box, for those outside Europe). There are three designs to pick between this week, so let's meet 'em!