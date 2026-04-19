Professor Layton and Pandora's Box - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hmm, this week's Box Art Brawl reminds me of a puzzle...

Before we get to the answer, however, let's recap what went down last time. It was a good old one-on-one for NSO newbie Mendel Palace, with North America facing off against Japan. While the contest was a close one, the Western design just cinched it, taking 53% of the vote and leaving Japan with 47%.

After last week's updated look at the latest Layton, we thought it was about time to throw it back to the original DS trilogy, specifically, the second entry: Professor Layton and Pandora's Box (or Diabolical Box, for those outside Europe). There are three designs to pick between this week, so let's meet 'em!

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Europe

Professor Layton and Pandora's Box - EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

There is a lot going on in the European design. The game's new key art is relegated to the titular box in the centre, with six of its puzzles highlighted around the outside. A bright red background keeps everything perfectly eye-catching, but it's perhaps a little busy, no?

North America

Professor Layton and Pandora's Box - NA
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The North American design is somewhat more pared back. The new key art takes centre stage, showcasing Layton and Luke, the titular box, and the Molentary Express, while Anton's giant floating head looms in the background. The puzzles still make a cameo, but they're relegated to a blue bar at the bottom, which takes up slightly more cover space than we're happy with.

Japan

Professor Layton and Pandora's Box - JP
Image: Level-5 / Launchbox

The Japanese design is much the same as its North American counterpart, though the puzzles are replaced by a written plot summary in the lower bar, weirdly. The title art is also shifted over to the right, giving a little more room for Anton's aforementioned menacing head.

Which region got the best Professor Layton and Pandora's Box box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!