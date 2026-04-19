Europe

There is a lot going on in the European design. The game's new key art is relegated to the titular box in the centre, with six of its puzzles highlighted around the outside. A bright red background keeps everything perfectly eye-catching, but it's perhaps a little busy, no?

North America

The North American design is somewhat more pared back. The new key art takes centre stage, showcasing Layton and Luke, the titular box, and the Molentary Express, while Anton's giant floating head looms in the background. The puzzles still make a cameo, but they're relegated to a blue bar at the bottom, which takes up slightly more cover space than we're happy with.

Japan

The Japanese design is much the same as its North American counterpart, though the puzzles are replaced by a written plot summary in the lower bar, weirdly. The title art is also shifted over to the right, giving a little more room for Anton's aforementioned menacing head.

Which region got the best Professor Layton and Pandora's Box box art? Europe North America Japan Which region got the best Professor Layton and Pandora's Box box art? (431 votes) Europe 48 % North America 22 % Japan 31 %

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!