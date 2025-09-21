We're back with another clash of the covers as we embark on this week's Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was the Game Boy's Operation C (or Probotector, depending on your region) being put in the limelight, and we had a full three covers to choose between. It was the North American design that walked away with the win, however, snatching up 56% of the vote and splitting the remaining 23% and 21% between Japan and Europe, respectively.

With another Yoshi game on the horizon (don't tell us you had forgotten about The Mysterious Book already!), we thought it only right to head back to Mario's dino pal this week, as we take a look at Yoshi Touch & Go on the DS. It's not the greatest Yoshi game by any means, but we remember having some fun with it back in the mid-2000s.

Europe and North America opted for the same design on this one, so we've got a good old-fashioned duel on our hands. Crack out of your shell and let's get into it...