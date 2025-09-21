Yoshi Touch & Go - BAB
We're back with another clash of the covers as we embark on this week's Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was the Game Boy's Operation C (or Probotector, depending on your region) being put in the limelight, and we had a full three covers to choose between. It was the North American design that walked away with the win, however, snatching up 56% of the vote and splitting the remaining 23% and 21% between Japan and Europe, respectively.

With another Yoshi game on the horizon (don't tell us you had forgotten about The Mysterious Book already!), we thought it only right to head back to Mario's dino pal this week, as we take a look at Yoshi Touch & Go on the DS. It's not the greatest Yoshi game by any means, but we remember having some fun with it back in the mid-2000s.

Watch on YouTube

Europe and North America opted for the same design on this one, so we've got a good old-fashioned duel on our hands. Crack out of your shell and let's get into it...

Europe

Yoshi Touch & Go - EU
Bright, colourful and just a little bit sweet, we've got a soft spot for the European design. Yoshi and Baby Mario take centre stage as a Shy Guy propels by in the top corner, and the small stylus icon tells you everything you need to know about the game's controls. Neat!

Japan

Yoshi Touch & Go - JP
The Japanese design goes for something very different indeed. It's far more stripped back than its counterparts, and puts the focus on a little bit of peril. Baby Mario is a bigger focal point of this one (you can't knock a bit of brand recognition), and we see the stylus iconography make a return in the crayon line background.

Which region got the best Yoshi Touch & Go box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.