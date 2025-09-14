Operation C - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Well howdy y'all, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at Forsaken for the N64, which yes, we'll admit wasn't the most inspiring duo of box art designs. Nevertheless, North America managed to seal the deal with 59% of the vote. Well done!

This week, we're going back to the Game Boy to check out Operation C, otherwise known as Probotector in Europe. Released in 1991, the name was actually supposed to stand for 'Operation Commando', supposedly due to the connection to the Iran-Contra affair in the late '80s.

This is a full-on three-way brawl, so let's get to it.

North America

Operation C - NA
Image: Konami / LaunchBox

This is a classic Contra-style box art design, showcasing some badass action in which a giant sodding scorpion is being shot at. We love the comic book-style artwork, and it's just such an engaging piece of work. Lovely.

Europe

Probotector - EU
Image: Konami / LaunchBox

Since Europe changed the game to Probotector, we get a good look at the robots in question. Again, the art style is pretty cool, but the composition arguably isn't quite as cool as North America's.

Japan

Operation C - JP
Image: Konami / LaunchBox

Japan's approach features a central character that definitely looks like the iconic action star Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's a cool image, and we actually love the white background; it really makes the image stand out nicely.

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.