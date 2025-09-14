Well howdy y'all, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at Forsaken for the N64, which yes, we'll admit wasn't the most inspiring duo of box art designs. Nevertheless, North America managed to seal the deal with 59% of the vote. Well done!

This week, we're going back to the Game Boy to check out Operation C, otherwise known as Probotector in Europe. Released in 1991, the name was actually supposed to stand for 'Operation Commando', supposedly due to the connection to the Iran-Contra affair in the late '80s.

This is a full-on three-way brawl, so let's get to it.