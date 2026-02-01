Howdy, Virtual Boy fans! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up a pair of covers for Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island, and it was a pretty close-run contest. The classic SMW2 art came out on top in the end, though, with North America taking 59% of the vote, leaving the pretty Japanese variant with 41%.

This week, to mark the announcement of the Virtual Boy's Nintendo Switch Online launch line-up, we're taking a look at one of the titles that you'll be able to play from 17th February: Red Alarm. This Star Fox-style space shooter joins the likes of Teleroboxer and Virtual Boy Wario Land on the service right from the jump, so it seems only right that we all become acquainted with its box art ahead of time.

Being a Virtual Boy title, there's obviously no European cover to look at this week, but the North American and Japanese designs make for a neat head-to-head. So, let's get into it.