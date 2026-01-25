We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We went tactical last week, as we matched up a pair of covers for Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift on the DS, and it's got to be said, the results were the most one-sided we've seen in a long time. The bright European / Japanese version took home a staggering 90% of the vote, leaving the bland North American variant with a measly 10%. Oof.

With a new Yoshi game on the horizon, we're throwing it back to one of the delightful dino's most beloved entries (in the handheld space, at least), as we take a look at Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island. Those with a good memory might remember us tackling the game's SNES original way back in 2020, but the GBA version comes with a pair of covers all of its own, so let's take a look at them.