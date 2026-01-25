SMA: Yoshi's Island - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We went tactical last week, as we matched up a pair of covers for Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift on the DS, and it's got to be said, the results were the most one-sided we've seen in a long time. The bright European / Japanese version took home a staggering 90% of the vote, leaving the bland North American variant with a measly 10%. Oof.

With a new Yoshi game on the horizon, we're throwing it back to one of the delightful dino's most beloved entries (in the handheld space, at least), as we take a look at Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island. Those with a good memory might remember us tackling the game's SNES original way back in 2020, but the GBA version comes with a pair of covers all of its own, so let's take a look at them.

Europe / North America

SMA: Yoshi's Island - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The European and North American cover will be instantly familiar to those who remember the SNES layout. It sees Yoshi and Baby Mario merrily making their way across the island as a giant Nep-Enut emerges from the water behind them. It's clean, it's colourful, it's iconic.

Japan

SMA: Yoshi's Island - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

On the flipside, the Japanese design opts for something far less level-based. Baby Mario and Yoshi still take centre stage, but they are instead surrounded by a bunch of other Yoshis, all decked out in different pastel colours to stress the multiplayer potential. The pink background might not tell you quite as much about a typical level structure as the NA/EU cover, but it is really rather cute.

Which region got the best Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.