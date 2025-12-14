Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week's epic battle saw Europe and North America go up against Japan to see which Metroid Prime Pinball design is the very best. It was a close one, but in the end, Japan won the day with 55% of the vote. Bravo!

This time, to celebrate the announcement of Mega Man: Dual Override for Switch and Switch (though we have to wait until 2027 – ouch!), we're heading back to the NES to check out Mega Man 6. This one didn't launch in Europe, but saw a release in Japan in 1993 and the US in 1994. Basically around the same time that Mega Man X launched for the SNES, then.