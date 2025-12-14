Mega Man 6 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week's epic battle saw Europe and North America go up against Japan to see which Metroid Prime Pinball design is the very best. It was a close one, but in the end, Japan won the day with 55% of the vote. Bravo!

This time, to celebrate the announcement of Mega Man: Dual Override for Switch and Switch (though we have to wait until 2027 – ouch!), we're heading back to the NES to check out Mega Man 6. This one didn't launch in Europe, but saw a release in Japan in 1993 and the US in 1994. Basically around the same time that Mega Man X launched for the SNES, then.

North America

Mega Man 6 - NA
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

In what is no doubt a slight break from tradition, the North American design here showcases Mega Man wearing the red Rush Jet Adaptor. It's a really cool composition, overall, and a huge step up from the disastrous box art designs for the earlier entries.

Japan

Mega Man 6 - JP
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

Japan follows in the footsteps of prior entries by shoving as many characters on the front cover as humanly possible. Heck, it works though. The familiar yellow theme with the classic 'Rockman' logo looks wonderful, and the overall art style is quintessentially Mega Man.

Which region got the best Mega Man 6 box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.