It has been a particularly Metroid-packed week, and we're keeping that Morph Ball rolling in the latest edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we do that, however, let's recap what happened last time. Celebrating the arrival of its Game Boy counterpart on NSO, we matched up three covers for Bionic Commando on the NES, and our favourite cover walked away with the win. The action-packed North American cover took the gold with 58% of the vote, Japan followed behind with 36% and Europe mopped up the remaining 6%.

This week, with Prime 4 finally in our hands, we're throwing things back to Metroid Prime Pinball. Now, is this the best game with 'Metroid Prime' in its title? Probably not. But there's no knocking Nintendo's efforts to try something new — and, aside from Kirby and Pokémon, who's better to star in a pinball game?

Europe and North America opted for the same design on this one, so we have a good old match-up between East and West on our hands. Let's check 'em out.