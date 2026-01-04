RE4 Wii Edition - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello folks, and welcome to the first 2026 edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at the iconic, if under-appreciated Ice Climber for the NES, and would you believe it, we had a tie! North America and Japan achieved a total of 38% each, with Europe trailing at 24%. In our opinion, the Japanese design is slightly better in this case, but we'll leave it as a tie.

Now cast your mind back to 2019. In one of our very first editions of Box Art Brawl, we looked at Resident Evil 4 for the GameCube. We gave a brief mention to the Wii and PS2 covers at the time, but they weren't a part of the official poll. We're going to change that now by looking specifically at Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition, originally released in 2007.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Boasting motion controls for aiming and quick-time events, RE4 on the Wii is considered by some to be the best version of the game, though it does (in this writer's opinion) make what was already a fairly breezy entry in the series a little too easy at times. Still, it's a banger either way, and we urge you to give it a shot if you haven't already.

North America

RE4 Wii Edition - NA
Image: Capcom / LaunchBox

Y'all are pretty familiar with this key art by now, huh? Yes, here we see Leon Kennedy front and centre, with a bunch of villagers and Bitores "The Big Cheese" Méndez surrounding him. It's an atmospheric piece that does a good job at conveying the sinister circumstances of the game, though logically, Leon striking a pose like that while in such immediate danger doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Europe

RE4 Wii Edition - EU
Image: Capcom / LaunchBox

Europe's design is pretty cool, taking direct inspiration from the original GameCube release in the region back in 2005. We can see Dr. Salvador, A.K.A The Chainsaw Man, standing in the bottom left and surrounding by tree trunks. There are some cool shadow effects here, but we reckon it's not quite as impactful as the red GameCube original.

Japan

RE4 Wii Edition - JP
Image: Capcom / LaunchBox

Japan decided to use the same image as North America, but zoomed into Leon and cut out the enemies in the background (apart from a random villager's arm over on the right), all the while making the colours a little bit cooler. The keen focus on Leon is nice and it makes for an eye-catching design, but we'd like to see more.

Naturally, it also utilises the Japanese 'biohazard' title in place of Resident Evil, and despite being unlucky over in Japan, the stylised number 4 is also pretty prominent.

Which region got the best Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.