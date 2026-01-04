Hello folks, and welcome to the first 2026 edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at the iconic, if under-appreciated Ice Climber for the NES, and would you believe it, we had a tie! North America and Japan achieved a total of 38% each, with Europe trailing at 24%. In our opinion, the Japanese design is slightly better in this case, but we'll leave it as a tie.

Now cast your mind back to 2019. In one of our very first editions of Box Art Brawl, we looked at Resident Evil 4 for the GameCube. We gave a brief mention to the Wii and PS2 covers at the time, but they weren't a part of the official poll. We're going to change that now by looking specifically at Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition, originally released in 2007.

Boasting motion controls for aiming and quick-time events, RE4 on the Wii is considered by some to be the best version of the game, though it does (in this writer's opinion) make what was already a fairly breezy entry in the series a little too easy at times. Still, it's a banger either way, and we urge you to give it a shot if you haven't already.