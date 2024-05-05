Hey folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We had a veritable doozy last week when we checked out Pokémon Yellow Version for the humble Game Boy; truly one of the standout titles in the gargantuan franchise.

It was a good ol' duel in which North America and Europe teamed up against Japan, and we must admit to being slightly surprised by the end results. We adore the Japanese version, but the Western design ultimately won the vote with a resounding 76%.

This week, we're sticking with the duel format with the SNES release of Mario Paint. Launched in 1992 and bundled with the SNES Mouse and Pad, the 'game' wasn't so much a game as it was an art tool. Despite this, it actually sold very well and would go on to provide inspiration for Super Mario Maker and Super Mario Maker 2.

It's North America and Europe vs. Japan once again, so strap yourselves in, and let's make some art.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.