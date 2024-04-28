Pika, Pika, Pi! Sorry, we've been on Doduolingo for too long. Roughly translated, we said 'Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!'

Last week, we creased up the competition as we put two covers for Paper Mario: Sticker Star head to head. It was a relatively close one, but Europe and Japan's colourful box art walked away with the win, taking 58% of the vote compared to North America's 42%.

This time, are diving into a series classic as we match up two regional covers for Pokémon Yellow — nope, we couldn't believe that we've never looked at it before either. You don't need us to tell you about this delightful little indie, so let's dive right into the covers.

There are only two options on display this week, with Europe and North America teaming up against the Japanese design. Looks like we're in for a good old-fashioned duel, folks.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.