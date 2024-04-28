Pokémon Yellow - BAB
Image: Nintendo

Pika, Pika, Pi! Sorry, we've been on Doduolingo for too long. Roughly translated, we said 'Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!'

Last week, we creased up the competition as we put two covers for Paper Mario: Sticker Star head to head. It was a relatively close one, but Europe and Japan's colourful box art walked away with the win, taking 58% of the vote compared to North America's 42%.

This time, are diving into a series classic as we match up two regional covers for Pokémon Yellow — nope, we couldn't believe that we've never looked at it before either. You don't need us to tell you about this delightful little indie, so let's dive right into the covers.

There are only two options on display this week, with Europe and North America teaming up against the Japanese design. Looks like we're in for a good old-fashioned duel, folks.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Pokémon Yellow - EU / NA
Image: Nintendo

This is the old faithful that we're sure many of you will recognise. Putting Pikachu front and centre (naturally), this design has the iconic Electric Type charging up an attack, its cheeks all aglow, while the background gets dark and stormy behind. We particularly like the focused little frown on Pikachu's brow. It's all rather dramatic when you think about it.

Japan

Pokémon Yellow - JP
Image: Nintendo

The Japanese cover opts for something a little different. This time, Pikachu is just a happy little guy! The Pokémon takes centre stage once again, but here he jumps for joy rather than sits in rage. The background also takes a neat 50/50 approach, splitting the palette between a vibrant yellow and sullen grey.

