Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Composer World is a music writing game which is the spiritual successor to Mario Paint Composer for PC and Mac, and it's out on Switch tomorrow, 25th October 2023 for $19.99 / £16.99.

Not only is it the spiritual successor to Mario Paint Composer — an unofficial freeware version of Mario Paint's most popular mode which is also playable on a browser — but it's actually from the creator as the newest entry in the Composer series.

Just like Mario Paint's music mode, Composer World allows you to create songs from hundreds of different soundfonts, ranging from orchestra, rock, synth, hip hop, and even styles similar to video game consoles such as the NES, SNES, Genesis, and more. The game is also touchscreen-compatible.

Not only that, but you can share your creations online and listen to other people's music online. Listening to the songs will earn you experience where you can level up and earn new gear for your avatar or boost your songs. And you don't need to be subscribed to NSO to share or listen, either.

Musicians have been using Mario Paint Composer and similar apps online for years, and a Switch successor feels like a no-brainer. Plus, with online sharing and a virtual radio station, it's a more social experience than ever.