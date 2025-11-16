We are back with this week's clash of the covers! Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

It was a trio of designs for the NES' Dragon Power that went head-to-head (to-head) last time, though neither the European nor North American artwork stood a chance against the eye-catching Japanese variant, which gobbled up 72% of the vote and left with the win.

This time, to celebrate Victory Road finally making it to Switch, we're throwing things back to Inazuma Eleven's debut entry on DS. This is the game that kickstarted the football RPG series, complete with OTT abilities, a player roster as long as your arm, and the kind of professional-quality anime cutscenes that we always love to see from Level-5.

You'll have to wait a little while longer for our full Victory Road review, but until then, here's a match-up between two covers (it didn't arrive in North America until the 3DS digital re-release) for the game that started it all.