Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Last week, we checked out the wonderful Animal Crossing: Wild World for the DS and, as expected, the western design won the day with a whopping 84%. Good effort Japan, but this one just ain't it.
This time, we're looking at Dragon Power for the NES. Released in 1988, this was a top-down adventure game not entirely unlike Zelda II, in which you would explore environments before shifting to a side-scrolling viewpoint when facing off against enemies. It's said to be based on the Chinese novel Journey to the West in which a kung-fu protagonist is on a quest to recover the Crystal Balls.
We've got North America, Europe, and Japan all vying for the prize today, so let's get cracking!
North America
Okay, so this is very typical of those early NES box art designs, right? We've got the protagonist in the bottom left sporting a pretty large foot with teeny, tiny twinkle toes, while the background is mostly covered by a menacing green dragon. Doesn't it look a little familiar, though...?
Japan
Hahaaa, yes! Some of you might have already known, but Dragon Power in the US is actually a Dragon Ball game. Released in Japan as Dragon Ball: Shenlong no Nazo and in Europe as Dragon Ball: Le Secret du Dragon, the American design basically got rid of all references to the hit manga/anime series.
This cover art features the iconic Goku in the foreground with Bulma and Yamcha in the background, presumably either levitating or running atop the back of the dragon Shenron.
Europe
Okay, so Europe's design basically features the same artwork as Japan, but we've also got some character portraits in the bottom left, with everything surrounded by a pretty basic blue background. Japan and Europe also share the same art style for the title, and dare we say that North America's approach with this might be a tad better..?
Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.
The USA version cover design was like American people were not ready to accept anime looking character during that time so the generic design being made to appeal American people taste.
Why do I get the feeling that Japan will walk this one? 😆
Voting for Europe as it has more characters than Japan and it's nice to see both the original artwork and the in-game sprites (the Japanese one having just the artwork is perfectly fine as well, though) - the less said about North America in every sense the better...
Oh, the american Sangoku has been through the same design worries as Megaman.
That game was so disappointing...
The American one actually appealed to me. It's dynamic and more mature compared to the others.
Honestly, anyone who likes and respects Dragonball should not choose the US version. It's way too heavily edited to not even be Dragonball anymore. But I guess it was the first Dragonball game so can't blame them too much for changing it at the time.
Japan for me either way. Not a big fan of his the art is awkwardly slapped onto the European one, but it's still leagues better than the US one, imho.
There's at least one clown who actually voted for the American cover over Toriyama artwork. SMH
Tentative titles:
"Dragon Power : Soles of the Feet"
"Dragon Power : Straightest Hair Ever"
I voted for JP, and then I saw that the EU version has the Seal of Quality. Damn! How can I change my vote?
Was super surprised to see the Dragon Ball covers considering the name of the article 🤣! Definitely a Japan win this week.
Japan by far, clear, concise, has the Toriyama artwork and no clutter.
It's so bizarre to think about this nowadays, but reskinning games to change or remove a licensed IP was really commonplace. Not just on NES, but on Sega too, as well as GB. It really was a thing.
Imagine if this happened today - image if Dragon Ball Fighterz was reskinned into generic kung fu guys for the international market. It would be insanity.
Nowadays audiences are so much more clued-in than they used to be. Fans want the original games, so reskinning them just completely isn't a thing any more.
In fact, there is one example I can think of of a more modern reskin that went poorly - in 2015, Sega tried to localise their Puyo Puyo Quest mobile game under the name "Cranky Food Friends".
It was shut down in less than a year, with the main criticism from players being how Sega changed it from beloved Puyo Puyo characters to generic mobile rubbish. So even ten years ago, reskins didn't fly with fans.
I'm very much glad that reskinning games is a thing of the past.
I hope the 8% that voted NA did it as a joke
@Bydlak
LOL, the main character is a child
Not really a fair fight, is it?
JP. Almost voted for NA due to how goofy looking it is, but it just isn’t as ridiculous as the NA Mega Man box art, which was so bad that it was actually good. NA here is just “okay”, but JP looks much more appealing
You should be ashamed of yourself if you picked NA.......
i voted EU because i like the little pixel portraits on there ❤️
but the art actually pops on the JP cover better.
Similar to the above, I voted EU for the pixel art!
Also I've never heard of Dragon Power, so that's neat.
JP for me! I remember playing the American release back in the day, not realizing how homogenized it was.
You’ve gotta love the overly aggressive localizations back then. They really wanted to keep us kids of the 70s and 80s in the dark about where our favorite games and cartoons were coming from. I watched so many bad dubs, I didn’t think lip-synching was possible in cartoons!
