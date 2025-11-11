Yes, it really is here — Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, the soccer RPG from Level-5 which has seen multiple delays and two name changes, finally launches on 13th November 2025 on Switch and Switch 2. And ahead of that day, the developer has shared the first 30 minutes of the game's story mode.

The footage (above) is from the game's Story Mode, and as you can see, it's very story-heavy. There's not even any footie. But there's plenty to do as you explore the grounds of the school for the very first time.

Plus, one of the early highlights are the gorgeous animated cutscenes from MAPPA, the animation studio best known for its work on Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan Season 4, Vinland Saga Season 2, and Chainsaw Man.

You might have seen that some people are already playing the game online; that's because pre-orders for the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game grant Early Access to the game. That's not the case on Switch 1 or 2, unfortunately. So we'll have to wait until Thursday for a kickabout...

You might also be wondering about official reviews, too. We'll echo the words our sister site Push Square shared yesterday: we don't have a pre-release code.

And, as we'll be reviewing the Switch 2 version — which has Mouse Mode, along with better performance and visuals and other features — we also don't have access to... early access, so we won't be able to make a start until we get a code or until the game's officially out.

So, basically, we'll have a review for you as soon as we can, but as you're likely aware, this game is massive.

