Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up two covers from Capcom's Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness and oof, it was a close one! Japan's action-packed cartoony take just about walked away with the win, taking 53% of the vote and leaving Europe and North America's shared design with the remaining 47%.

We're sticking with the spooky vibes this week as we take a look at the brilliant Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow. This first DS entry in the series might have put some off with its anime-inspired visuals and gimmicky 'Seal' system on the touchscreen, but those who powered through will remember heaps of Castlevania goodness underneath.

North America and Japan share near-identical designs this week, so it's a good old-fashioned duel with the European cover. Let's take a look at 'em.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Japan

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow - NA/JP
Image: Konami / Moby Games

There's no mistaking the swerve to the anime visuals with this cover, is there? Our protagonist, Soma Cruz, stands front and centre, surrounded by a bunch of characters that you'll bump into in the game. This "everyone is here" approach doesn't leave much room for background detail, but we still get to tick the 'spooky castle', 'full moon' and 'bat' boxes, all the same.

Europe

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow - EU
Image: Konami / Moby Games

If there was any doubting who the Dawn of Sorrow protagonist is by looking at the North American / Japanese design, the European variant has you covered. The Castlevania ensemble has been cut here, leaving Cruz alone to draw our attention and giving a bit more credit to the spooky surroundings. It's certainly more pared back, but just as eye-catching.

Which region got the best Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.