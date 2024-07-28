Welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up two covers from Capcom's Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness and oof, it was a close one! Japan's action-packed cartoony take just about walked away with the win, taking 53% of the vote and leaving Europe and North America's shared design with the remaining 47%.

We're sticking with the spooky vibes this week as we take a look at the brilliant Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow. This first DS entry in the series might have put some off with its anime-inspired visuals and gimmicky 'Seal' system on the touchscreen, but those who powered through will remember heaps of Castlevania goodness underneath.

North America and Japan share near-identical designs this week, so it's a good old-fashioned duel with the European cover. Let's take a look at 'em.