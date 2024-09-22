Donkey Kong Country - BAB
We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up two different covers for Contra 4 on the DS, and it wasn't even close. The North American variant walked comfortably away with the win, taking 76% of the vote and leaving Japan with the remaining 24%. Oof.

This week, we're swinging it back a little as we take a look at Donkey Kong Country. Now, Box Art Brawl fans out there might remember that we already looked at this SNES classic last year, but we're not talking home consoles this time. That's right, it's time to look at the GBA version.

This handheld edition didn't make quite as many cutbacks as its GBC counterpart, but the sound and visuals still didn't hit the same levels as the home console original. That said, the revamped portable version did pack in increased boss variety and some bonus cutscenes, so it seems like a fair trade-off.

We have a whopping three different covers for you to choose between this week, so let's meet 'em...

North America

Donkey Kong Country - NA
Image: Nintendo / Moby Games

Certainly more pared-back than its SNES counterpart, the North American version of DKC on GBA is all about our titular ape and his miniature sidekick. The platforming partners are front and centre here, clinging onto a vine and presumably looking where to land next. Simple, but effective.

Japan

Donkey Kong Country - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launch Box

The Japanese cover is similar, no doubt, though that wider box gives some bonus design real estate for a more detailed jungle. DK and Diddy are in near-identical poses (though Diddy is looking in a slightly different direction), but we get a much better look at the pair's surroundings, with an added mountain and treetops in the background and vines in the foreground.

Europe

Donkey Kong Country - EU
Image: Nintendo / Moby Games

Things are a little busier in the European version. DK and Diddy's vine is subbed out for a barrel, and Candy, Cranky and Funky all make an appearance. We particularly like the camouflaged big bads in the jungle backdrop, it's a nice touch to really squeeze as many sprites as possible into the small cover space.

