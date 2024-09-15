Hello folks, we're back once again for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get started, let's take a look back at how things played out last week. We checked out the GameCube classic Pokémon Colosseum, originally released in Japan in 2003 before making its way West in 2004. All three covers were admittedly pretty similar, so the scores here were relatively even. In fact, things ended in a draw between North America and Europe, both of which scored 37% of the vote.

This time, we're moving over to the DS with WayForward's remarkable revival of the Contra franchise with Contra 4. Released in 2007 in the US and 2008 in Japan, this one curiously skipped Europe altogether, so we'll be interested to see how the votes go this week.

But enough chit-chat - let's get to it!