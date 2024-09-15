Contra 4 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello folks, we're back once again for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get started, let's take a look back at how things played out last week. We checked out the GameCube classic Pokémon Colosseum, originally released in Japan in 2003 before making its way West in 2004. All three covers were admittedly pretty similar, so the scores here were relatively even. In fact, things ended in a draw between North America and Europe, both of which scored 37% of the vote.

This time, we're moving over to the DS with WayForward's remarkable revival of the Contra franchise with Contra 4. Released in 2007 in the US and 2008 in Japan, this one curiously skipped Europe altogether, so we'll be interested to see how the votes go this week.

Watch on YouTube

But enough chit-chat - let's get to it!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Contra 4 - NA
Image: Konami / Launch Box

We love the composition with North America's variant of Contra 4. The logo looks fantastic at the top, with protagonists Bill Rizer and Lance Bean striking an awesome pose in the centre of the image. It's pretty dark overall, but we like how it gives the whole piece a bit of a moody atmosphere. Nice stuff.

Japan

Contra: Dual Spirits - EU
Image: Konami / Launch Box

Japan's variant, in which the game title is Contra: Dual Spirits, takes on a more stylised approach with its character design. It's not quite venturing into the realm of anime, but it's certainly close. It's a bit brighter than its Western counterpart overall, but again, there's a certain moodiness to the colours utilised here.

Which region got the best Contra 4 box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.